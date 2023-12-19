Reacher season 2: Complete list of cast and characters in the sequel

Prime Video had the premiere of Reacher Season 2 on December 14, 2023, while announcing a renewal for a third season. The series is based on the Jack Reacher books by Lee Child where the titular character is an ex-Army Military policeman. While the first season was based on 'Killing Floor', the debut novel of the series, Reacher Season 2 is based on 'Bad Luck and Trouble'.

The story's premise is that Jack Reacher, a former US Military Police Major, goes around as a drifter and is open to assist investigations wherever needed. Reacher Season 2 presents a situation where one of the former members of the Military Police is murdered in mysterious circumstances. When Reacher is called for help, he assembles his team to avenge his friend and hunt out the culprits.

Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley and others join the cast of Reacher season 2

1) Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Alan Ritchson is well-accepted in the role of Reacher (Image via prime Video)

After a very successful first season, it is no surprise that Alan Ritchson will continue portraying the protagonist for the next season. While he took down corrupt politicians and businessmen in Georgia in the first season, Reacher Season 2 will see the character working in New York City to help his own department.

Alan Ritchson has worked on many successful projects including Fast X, Titans, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles duopoly.

2) Robert Patrick as Shane Langston

Robert Patrick's role is against Reacher (Image via Prime Video)

Senior actor Patrick is joining the cast in Reacher Season 2 as an adversary of Reacher and his team. The mysterious character of Shane Langston is a former NYPD detective who is at odds with the protagonist.

Patrick is known for his roles in True Blood, The Marine, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Scorpion and DC’s Peacemaker.

3) Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Maria Sten continues in season 2 (Image via WB)

Maria Sten’s character was part of the first season and is returning in Reacher Season 2. Her character, Frances, is also an ex-Army Military Police and works as a detective after leaving service.

Sten has Persuasion, Channel Zero and Swamp Thing to her credit and an uncredited role in Straight Outta Compton.

4) Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M.

Ferdinand plays a mysterious character (Image via Netflix)

Kingsley is playing A.M., the antagonist known as the ghost by Homeland Security. The character works under multiple aliases making it difficult to track him. However, Jack and his team will look at the movement of large sums of money to track him.

Kingsley has been seen before in Dracula Untold, Mank, The Sandman and Silo.

5) Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon

Serinda Swan with Alan in the show (Image via Prime Video)

Serinda’s Karla Dixon is another former member of the same unit as Reacher and also an old flame. Her presence in Reacher Season 2 will add romance to the otherwise action-oriented plot. The character works as a private investigator with a love for both mathematics and combative skills.

Serinda has big titles such as Ballers, Devotion and Coroner to her credit. She also played the role of Medusa in Marvel and ABC’s Inhumans series.

6) Domenick Lombardozzi as Guy Russo

Domenick with Alan and Shaun in a scene (Image via Prime Video)

While not an antagonist, Domenick’s Guy Russo forms an immediate dislike for Reacher as both investigate the same murder. Russo is an NYPD detective and debuts in the series this season.

The big work in Domenick Lombardozzi’s repertoire includes Tulsa King, Magnum P.I., For Love of the Game and The Family.

7) Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell

Sipos plays a prim detective (Image via IMDb)

Another former team member to join Reacher, as he investigates a friend’s murder, is Shaun’s David O’Donnell. The character resembles a white-collar executive whom Reacher teases as the onlooker when the hero takes the physical brunt.

Shaun Sipos, a Canadian actor, has some noticeable work in The Vampire Diaries, Outer Range, Krypton and Texas Chainsaw.

8) Dean McKenzie as Stan Lowery

Dean is part of Reacher's team (Image via CW)

Dean’s Stan Lowery is on the protagonist’s side as they investigate the demise of one of their former teammates. In the Lee Child books, Stan Lowery had met with a fatal car accident much before the team regrouped.

Actor Dean McKenzie has some big projects to his credit such as Smallville, Arrow, Supernatural and Shooter.

9) Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz

Luke's character is the central figure in the plot (Image via Nickelodeon)

Luke Bilyk’s Calvin Franz is the central figure in Reacher Season 2 as he is the murdered team member whose death is being investigated by the titular character and his team. Calvin may likely feature in snippets and flashbacks in the series.

Actor Luke Bilyk has been seen in The Porter, Good Witch, DC’s Legend of Tomorrow and as Drew Torres in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

10) Andrés Collantes and Jorge Sanchez

Collantes' character goes missing from the team (Image via IMDb)

Collantes’ Jorge Sanchez is another team member of the Military Police who goes missing in the storyline of Reacher Season 2. How this thread spans out remains to be seen.

Andrés Collantes is a young actor who joined the acting field in 2018. His new acting career already has mentionable projects such as iZombie, The Order, The Night Agent and A Million Little Things.

11) Edsson Morales as Manuel Orozco

Edsson plays a missing member (Image via ABC)

Edsson’s Manuel Orozco is also a team member who goes missing just like Sanchez, which pushes the protagonist to start a massive manhunt for the missing members as well as the culprits in the crime.

Some of the projects that Edsson Morales has worked on before include Black Summer, Odd Squad, Rookie Blue and Nobody.

12) Al Sapienza as Marsh

Al Sapienza is an NYPD man (Image via Dystopian Films)

Al Sapienza’s Marsh is an NYPD lieutenant who is as formidable a character as he is accomplished in his job. He is likely to be part of Reacher’s investigation while holding on to his position in the department.

Al Sapienza has been part of popular projects such as Suits, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, House of Cards and The Sopranos.

13) Josh Blacker as Hortense Fields

Josh with Alan and Serinda in a scene from the show (Image via Prime Video)

Josh Blacker plays Hortense Fields in Reacher Season 2, a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army whose job is to supervise Reacher’s unit and all their activities.

The projects where Josh Blacker was seen before include See, Focus, Elysium and Stargate Universe.

14) Shannon Kook-Chun as Tony Swan

Shannon plays an MP detective (Image via WB)

Tony Swan, played by Shannon Kook-Chun, is a third member of the team under Reacher who goes missing. The lead character gets his red flags up with members missing from his team.

Shannon Kook-Chun was part of projects like Shadowhunters, The 100 and Nancy Drew. He also had 61 appearances in Degrassi: The Next Generation.

15) Ty Olsson as Saropian

Ty Olsson plays a hitman (Image via CW)

Ty Olsson’s Saropian is an adversary to Reacher’s team in Reacher Season 2. He is a professional hitman assigned to follow the protagonist and his squad. He poses a real danger to everybody.

Ty Olsson was recently seen in Thanksgiving, besides his previous work in Supernatural, X2 and many of the Planet of Apes movies.

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 2 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The fourth episode, titled A Night at the Symphony, is due for its release on December 22, 2023.