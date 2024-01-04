Reacher Season 2 Episode 6: Exact release timings for all countries

In the latest episode of Reacher season 2, the story effectively combines action, suspense, and character development. The narrative also delves into the characters' personal lives, contrasting Reacher's solitary existence with the domestic life of his old friend O’Donnell.

Fans of the show are now anticipating the next move in this intricate plot. Reacher season 2 episode 6 titled New York's Finest will be released on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 8 pm ET.

Reacher season 2 episode 6: Release time and date for all regions

A still from Reacher season 2 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Below is the release schedule of Reacher season 2 episode 6 for all the countries:

Pacific Time (PT) - USA & Canada: 5 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024

5 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Mountain Time (MT) - USA & Canada: 6 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024

6 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Central Time (CT) - USA & Canada: 7 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024

7 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Eastern Time (ET) - USA & Canada: 8 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024

8 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) - London : 1 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024

: 1 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024 Central European Time (CET) - Paris, Berlin: 2 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024

2 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024 Eastern European Time (EET) - Athens, Helsinki: 3 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024

3 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024 India Standard Time (IST) - New Delhi: 6:30 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024

6:30 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024 China Standard Time (CST) - Beijing: 9 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024

9 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024 Japan Standard Time (JST) - Tokyo: 10 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024

10 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) - Sydney: 12 PM (noon), Friday, January 5, 2024

What will happen in Reacher season 2 episode 6?

In episode 6 of Reacher season 2, the tension escalates as Reacher and his team grapple with the aftermath of the broad daylight attack at a funeral that occurred in the previous episode. The episode is expected to delve deeper into the complex web of conspiracy and betrayal surrounding the team.

Furthermore, an expected key revelation is the possibility that Tony Swan, who was previously thought to be dead is alive. Tony might not only be alive, but he might possibly be working with the opposition. Unlike the rest of Shane Langston's team, Swan doesn't fit the typical profile. Therefore, it raises suspicions about his true allegiances.

The episode will also see Reacher's interactions with Guy Russo which could shed light on the dangerous nature of Langston's team. Consequently, it will hint at the challenges Reacher faces as he digs deeper into the mystery. In addition, the episode is likely to explore the murky past of Reacher's old friend Swan as he forces Reacher to confront uncomfortable truths.

What happened in Reacher season 2 episode 5?

The episode began with Reacher's team split in their quest for answers. In Denver, Neagley and Dixon encounter A.M.'s crew during a Little Wing truck heist. The encounter led to a gunfight and new insights into the missile shipment. Meanwhile, in Washington, Reacher and O’Donnell gather information about A.M.

Moving forward, the episode raises suspicions about Tony Swan, a former member of the 110th. This suspicion is related to Swan betraying his team and collaborating with Langston and his goons. Next, a significant development occurs during Reacher's meeting with Senator Lavoy at the National Zoo.

Aware of Reacher's past actions in Margrave, Lavoy proposes an alliance to expose the illegal dealings with Little Wing missiles. However, Reacher remains cautious of Lavoy's intentions. The climax of the episode is set at Franz’s funeral in a New York cemetery, where a sniper attempts to assassinate Reacher and his team during the 21-gun salute.

Amidst the chaos, Neagley takes out one sniper while Reacher and Detective Russo chase the other. The episode ends with the team setting up a trap in an abandoned Queens warehouse. The event leaves the team with more questions about Swan's involvement and Langston's plans.

Reacher season 2 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.