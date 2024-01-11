Reacher season 2 misses one of Jack's greatest habits, and it's a problem

Reacher season 2 has apparently missed elaborating on Jack Reacher's most prominent habit of drinking coffee as portrayed in the books. Jack's love of coffee is a recurring theme throughout the series of novels. Moreover, his penchant for coffee is portrayed more as a strong preference or habit rather than an addiction.

In the book, Jack is often described as consuming large amounts of black coffee and drinking it at any time of day. In literature and popular media, Reacher's liking for coffee makes his character more relatable and memorable.

Furthermore, fans have pointed out various instances from the book where coffee played a pivotal role in the narrative. Therefore, the lack of portrayal of this evident habit has upset fans of the book and the show.

Reacher season 2: Why are fans frustrated with Jack Reacher's portrayal?

The fan reactions to the lack of focus on Jack Reacher's coffee addiction highlight a significant deviation from the books. Fans express disappointment, noting how integral coffee is to Reacher's character in the novels.

A viewer from Reddit highlights specific instances from the books, like in "The Hard Way," where Reacher's routine visit to a coffee shop becomes a pivotal plot point. Then, the fan notes another instance in which a denied cup of coffee triggers a significant storyline. This fan also mentions a quote comparing the Reacher brothers' need for coffee to heroin addiction, emphasizing its prominence.

Another fan from Reddit criticized the show's deviation from the source material, arguing that coffee is a recurring element in every Reacher novel and short story. This fan suggests that the show should either stay true to these details or create original content instead.

In addition, the fan expressed a preference for hearing Reacher comment on coffee rather than using repetitive dialogue.

Below are some fan reactions reflecting viewers' disappointment:

Fans reacting Jack's portrayal in Reacher season 2 (Image via Reddit/Mish106)

What happened in the latest episode of Reacher season 2?

In the sixth episode of Reacher season 2, the story continues with the team of Special Investigators, including Reacher, grappling with the aftermath of a warehouse explosion. The team suspects their former comrade, Tony Swan, as the culprit; however, Reacher hesitates to jump to conclusions.

On the other hand, Detective Russo informs the team about the skilled nature of the sabotage

Moving forward, the episode shifts to a scene in Pennsylvania where Azhari Mahmoud, an arms broker, encounters a State Trooper, leading to a violent outcome.

Meanwhile, the team discovers Marlo Burns and her daughter Jane on a convenience store’s surveillance video. Subsequently, it led them to track down Jane’s location through her Nintendo Switch.

In another turn of events, Detective Russo confronts his boss about setting up the Special Investigators. This, in turn, leads to a tense admission of guilt from Marsh. Moreover, the episode also delves into Reacher's past by revealing a past failed operation due to higher-ups' interference.

Back in the present, Reacher and Dixon share a moment of intimacy as they reflect on their past and current situations. Next, Neagley locates Marlo and Jane, leading to a confrontation with Curtis, who is sheltering Marlo.

Marlo convinces the team of her innocence and her covert work with Swan to uncover a conspiracy involving faulty guidance chips.

The episode culminates in an ambush plan against Langston, New Age’s corrupt security chief. However, the plan goes awry when Russo and Jane are chased by gunmen, consequently splitting the team.

Reacher faces off against Langston and his men but ultimately fails to capture Langston.

In a dramatic turn, Russo is critically injured while protecting Jane. This leads to a poignant moment where Neagley overcomes her aversion to physical contact to comfort the dying Russo. The episode ends on this emotional note, highlighting the personal sacrifices and bonds within the team.

The Reacher series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.