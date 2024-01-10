7 shows and movies to watch if you like Reacher season 2

Reacher Season 2, the drama and crime TV series dropped on Prime Video on December 15, 2023. Based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher books, the show follows the story of an ex-Army major who becomes a detective, with Alan Ritchson in the lead role.

Wrongly accused, Reacher gets caught up in a plot that involves politicians, businessmen, and cops, taking viewers on a thrilling journey across America. With Season 2 already here and Season 3 on its way, the show has gained praise for its storytelling and Ritchson's performance.

While fans are waiting for the next season, they can check out some other shows such as Reacher season 2.

A list of shows like Reacher Season 2

1) The Old Man

Starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brennman, and Alia Shawkat

Watch on Hulu

In 2022, FX delivered The Old Man, a series that follows these guys caught up in crazy conspiracies that go way beyond just beating people up. Jeff Bridges plays Dan Chase, a retired CIA man, whose peaceful life gets messed up when someone tries to kill him.

So, he goes on this wild journey to get revenge and find redemption. Similar to Reacher season 2, The Old Man keeps fans hooked with chaotic and bold characters and an intense storyline.

2) The Terminal List

Chris Pratt is in the role of a Navy SEAL on The Terminal List (Image via Prime Video)

Featuring Chris Pratt

Watch on Prime Video

Amazon Prime keeps up its trend of turning action-packed novels into movies with The Terminal List. Chris Pratt plays a Navy SEAL who goes rogue to get back at the people responsible for a conspiracy that has caused a lot of pain.

It may not have the same humor as Reacher season 2, but The Terminal List is just as intense and gives you a thrilling experience filled with testosterone.

3) Sherlock

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

Watch on Pluto TV (free with ads)

Also available for purchase on Prime Video

For some brilliant deduction and sharp wit, give Sherlock a try. Benedict Cumberbatch's modern take on Sherlock Holmes is just as skilled at investigating as Reacher.

Although Sherlock doesn't have as many physical beatdowns as Reacher, it makes up for it with clever detective work. If one is looking for non-stop action, this is a recommendation they should check out.

4) Banshee

Banshee is about crime going down in a small town (Image via Max)

Featuring Antony Starr

Watch on Max

Banshee, a show on Cinemax that aired from 2013 to 2016, is all about intense action and crime in a small town. Antony Starr plays a sheriff who used to be a diamond thief, and his fight scenes and disregard for the law are mind-blowing.

Even though he may not be as big and tough as Reacher, Starr's acting gives Banshee a lot of excitement.

5) Hap and Leonard

Starring Michael K. Williams and James Purefoy

Watch on AMC+

Hap & Leonard is a crime drama with a Southern twist that's full of humor and mystery. It's all about these two regular guys from East Texas getting caught up in some crazy criminal adventures in the '80s.

It's based on Joe R. Lansdale's novels and has a fantastic cast that adds a lot of depth to the show, a lot like Reacher season 2.

6) Justified

Justified is about a Southern lawman (Image via Hulu)

Featuring Timothy Olyphant

Watch on Hulu

If fans are in the mood for a badass Southern lawman with a sharp tongue, Justified is the show for them. Timothy Olyphant's character, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, takes on season-long mysteries and breaks the rules with cleverness and skill.

While it's not exactly like Reacher season 2, Justified still fulfills that ultimate male fantasy and is worth watching.

7) Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Starring John Krasinski

Watch on Prime Video

Keep on diving into the action-packed world of Jack Ryan with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. John Krasinski plays the role of a CIA analyst who deals with international dangers.

Although he may not be as physically intimidating as the main character on Reacher season 2, Jack Ryan delivers a thrilling blend of investigative work on a global scale.

Check out these shows that have elements similar to Reacher Season 2 and find your next binge-worthy drama to keep your adrenaline pumping until the next Reacher episode comes out.