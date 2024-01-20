Reacher Season 2 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Nick Santora and Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher Season 2 made its global debut on December 15, 2023. The sequel was based on Lee Child’s eleventh book, Bad Luck and Trouble. Given Alan Ritchson’s enthralling portrayal of the titular character and the phenomenal direction, the series garnered worldwide acclaim, making it one of the best action crime dramas so far.
Staying true to Lee Child’s world, Reacher Season 2 featured a fitting soundtrack that heightened the drama and action in the sequel. The carefully chosen songs and the adrenaline-inducing score by Tony Morales blended seamlessly with the intense sequences, enriching the overall viewing experience for the fans. Follow along with the article to learn about the complete playlist of Reacher Season 2.
Every song in Reacher Season 2
Episode 1: “ATM”
- Goodbye Stranger – Supertramp
- Sunshine’s Gone – Jeff Cormack
- I’d Like a Banana– FunkeyMonkeys!
- You’ve Got Me Running in Circles – Sonny Cleveland
- Black Gold – Eagle Eye Williamson
- Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) – Cast
- Showdown – Electric Light Orchestra
- I’m A King Bee – The Stone Foxes
Episode 2: “What Happens in Atlantic City”
- Boogaloo Down Broadway – The Fantastic Johnny C
- Very Best Thing – Quinn Devaux & the California Honeydrops
- Possum Kingdom – Toadies
- Fox in the Henhouse – Quaker City Night Hawks
- Darlin’ – Denney and the Jets
- It’s Time – Nick Waterhouse
- Perfect Timing (feat. Kesha Shantrell) – GT Sparks
- Long Runs The Fox – The Bonnevilles
Episode 3: “Picture Says A Thousand Words”
- Hard Time Killing Floor Blues – Robert Connely Farr & the Rebeltone Boys
- Song and Dance Man – Jason Collett
- Long Burn The Fire! – Black Merda!
- Roll with the Punches – D/Troit
Episode 4: “A Night at the Symphony”
- Thought I Didn’t Love You – Harmonica Slim
- Road To Nowhere – Talking Heads
- Can’t Break Away From That Girl – Slam Allen
- Dollar Store – Pink Velvet
- Money on the Table – Lowpass Lushes
- When I Turn It On – Mats
- Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
Episode 5: “Burial”
- Do Your Thing – D/troit
Episode 6: “New York’s Finest”
- Things Are Getting Better – George Jackson
- Finеr Things – The Grizzled Mighty
Episode 7: “The Man Goes Through”
- Crazy on You – Cast
- I’m A Man – The Spencer Davis Group
- Super Bon Bon – Soul Coughing
Episode 8: “Fly Boy”
- Access Gained by Tony Morales
- White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane
- Keep on Risin’ by The Crutch
- Beat the Machine by Quaker City Night Hawks
- Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Reacher Season 2 score
The complete musical score by Tony Morales
- Swan Is Dead
- Boots in Concrete
- The Kid Knows Something
- Three Guesses
- Burning Passports
- Lucky Lounge
- Trashed Office
- Dead Snow Man
- Biker Fight
- Marlo’s Place
- Backing in to New Age
- Ten Days Earlier
- Post Office Box Search
- Eighteen Wheeler Shootout
- Funeral
- Gorilla Cage
- Reacher Under Fire
- Train Thugs Killed
- Sacrifice
- Russo’s End
- Last Bit of Goodwill
- Don’t Need a Search Warrant
- Battle With Buyers
- Bone Saw Attack
- Reacher Inspires
- Swan’s Parts
- Helicopter Hang
- One Last Picture
Plot summary
In Reacher Season 2, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) gets an encrypted message from his old Army unit stating that his brethren are in trouble as they face mysterious murders.
Leaving his drifting life behind, Reacher reunites with his former 110th MP Special Investigation Unit, including France Neagley (Maria Stan), David O’Donnel (Shaun Sipos), and Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan). As Reacher and his team continue their investigation, the stakes rise higher, but there’s nothing that can stop them from uncovering the truth.
Where to watch Reacher Season 2 online
Being a show developed by Amazon Prime Video, Reacher Season 2 is exclusively available on the platform for fans worldwide. For non-subscribers, the Amazon Prime Video membership starts from $8.99 to $14.99 per month and goes up to $139 annually.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Reacher Season 2 as 2024 progresses.