Reacher Season 2 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Nick Santora and Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher Season 2 made its global debut on December 15, 2023. The sequel was based on Lee Child’s eleventh book, Bad Luck and Trouble. Given Alan Ritchson’s enthralling portrayal of the titular character and the phenomenal direction, the series garnered worldwide acclaim, making it one of the best action crime dramas so far.

Staying true to Lee Child’s world, Reacher Season 2 featured a fitting soundtrack that heightened the drama and action in the sequel. The carefully chosen songs and the adrenaline-inducing score by Tony Morales blended seamlessly with the intense sequences, enriching the overall viewing experience for the fans. Follow along with the article to learn about the complete playlist of Reacher Season 2.

Every song in Reacher Season 2

Episode 1: “ATM”

Goodbye Stranger – Supertramp

Sunshine’s Gone – Jeff Cormack

I’d Like a Banana– FunkeyMonkeys!

You’ve Got Me Running in Circles – Sonny Cleveland

Black Gold – Eagle Eye Williamson

Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) – Cast

Showdown – Electric Light Orchestra

I’m A King Bee – The Stone Foxes

Episode 2: “What Happens in Atlantic City”

Boogaloo Down Broadway – The Fantastic Johnny C

Very Best Thing – Quinn Devaux & the California Honeydrops

Possum Kingdom – Toadies

Fox in the Henhouse – Quaker City Night Hawks

Darlin’ – Denney and the Jets

It’s Time – Nick Waterhouse

Perfect Timing (feat. Kesha Shantrell) – GT Sparks

Long Runs The Fox – The Bonnevilles

Episode 3: “Picture Says A Thousand Words”

Hard Time Killing Floor Blues – Robert Connely Farr & the Rebeltone Boys

Song and Dance Man – Jason Collett

Long Burn The Fire! – Black Merda!

Roll with the Punches – D/Troit

Episode 4: “A Night at the Symphony”

Thought I Didn’t Love You – Harmonica Slim

Road To Nowhere – Talking Heads

Can’t Break Away From That Girl – Slam Allen

Dollar Store – Pink Velvet

Money on the Table – Lowpass Lushes

When I Turn It On – Mats

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Episode 5: “Burial”

Do Your Thing – D/troit

Episode 6: “New York’s Finest”

Things Are Getting Better – George Jackson

Finеr Things – The Grizzled Mighty

Episode 7: “The Man Goes Through”

Crazy on You – Cast

I’m A Man – The Spencer Davis Group

Super Bon Bon – Soul Coughing

Episode 8: “Fly Boy”

Access Gained by Tony Morales

White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane

Keep on Risin’ by The Crutch

Beat the Machine by Quaker City Night Hawks

Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Reacher Season 2 score

The complete musical score by Tony Morales

Swan Is Dead

Boots in Concrete

The Kid Knows Something

Three Guesses

Burning Passports

Lucky Lounge

Trashed Office

Dead Snow Man

Biker Fight

Marlo’s Place

Backing in to New Age

Ten Days Earlier

Post Office Box Search

Eighteen Wheeler Shootout

Funeral

Gorilla Cage

Reacher Under Fire

Train Thugs Killed

Sacrifice

Russo’s End

Last Bit of Goodwill

Don’t Need a Search Warrant

Battle With Buyers

Bone Saw Attack

Reacher Inspires

Swan’s Parts

Helicopter Hang

One Last Picture

Plot summary

In Reacher Season 2, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) gets an encrypted message from his old Army unit stating that his brethren are in trouble as they face mysterious murders.

Leaving his drifting life behind, Reacher reunites with his former 110th MP Special Investigation Unit, including France Neagley (Maria Stan), David O’Donnel (Shaun Sipos), and Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan). As Reacher and his team continue their investigation, the stakes rise higher, but there’s nothing that can stop them from uncovering the truth.

Where to watch Reacher Season 2 online

Being a show developed by Amazon Prime Video, Reacher Season 2 is exclusively available on the platform for fans worldwide. For non-subscribers, the Amazon Prime Video membership starts from $8.99 to $14.99 per month and goes up to $139 annually.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Reacher Season 2 as 2024 progresses.