Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 Reunion: Details and looks explored 

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 is slowly nearing the end of its run. However, that is no cause for the drama to end, especially since the looks of the Real Housewives of Potomac stars were revealed as they finished filming the reunion episode. It is slated to be released in parts, with the first part hitting the screens on Sunday, March 31, 2024, on Bravo.

All the prominent Real Housewives of Potomac stars, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixer, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim graced the reunion with their presence. The reunion is hosted by popular presenter Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live fame.

All eyes were centered on the Bravo stars as their extravagant dresses created a stir among fans of the show. The ladies started the show with their magnificent looks, donning glitzy black gowns with a plethora of exquisite details.

Despite choosing floor-length dresses, all of the cast members added their own unique touches to the look, such as sheer paneling, high-leg slits, plunging necklines, smoldering cutouts, curve-hugging designs, dramatic corset bodices, and more.

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion details explored

The filming of the Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 has made it to the headlines owing to the opulent congregation of all the cast members who dressed to look their best. Here's what every cast member wore.

1) Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant at the RHOP reunion (Image via Bravo/Clifton Prescod)

Gizelle wore a Versace dress with matching Versace shoes and jewellery. Her hair was styled by Kalixto Blount, while her makeup was done by Carli Style. Speaking about her appearance, she said:

"The look is mob wife-inspired, I just thought I might move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife."

2) Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby at the RHOP reunion (Image via Bravo/Clifton Prescod)

Ashley wore a Riley Knoxx dress and gloves, along with shoes by Aquazurra. Her hair was done by Corey while Priscilla DiStassio did her makeup. Ashley further mentioned:

"This dress was inspired by the famous yet controversial painting 'Madame X' by John Singer Sargent."

3) Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace at the RHOP reunion (Image via Bravo/Clifton Prescod)

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace flaunted a dress by Katya Suzdaleva, and her makeup was done by K. Dempster. Joel James served as her hairstylist and Brian Adrian was her stylist.

4) Robyn Dixer

Robyn Dixer at the RHOP reunion (Image via Bravo/Clifton Prescod)

Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn's dress at the reunion of the Bravo show garnered a lot of attention. Unlike her other cast mates who wore designer shoes, Robyn was wearing shoes that were directly built-in to her dress. Her hair was done by Shirley Gordon, while her makeup was done by Priscilla DiStasio.

5) Karen Huger

Karen Huger at the RHOP reunion (Image via Bravo/Clifton Prescod)

Karen went for a Toni Maticevski dress and donned shoes and jewellery made by YSL. Her hair was done by famous hairstylist Steven Thomas.

6) Dr. Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy at the RHOP reunion (Image via Bravo/Clifton Prescod)

Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy chose to wear a dress made by Ann Usman along with a cape prepared by Johnathan Kayne and gloves made by Elone. Her hair was done by Dallas Dyvitoi, while Arica and Shenell Welch did her makeup. Additionally, she wore a necklace by Ela Rose. Wendy quipped to Bravo:

"We are giving art gallery, we are giving art museum, we are giving chic, we are giving very classic"

7) Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton at the RHOP reunion (Image via Bravo/Clifton Prescod)

Real Housewives of Potomac star Nneka's extravagant dress, which paid tribute to Vogue fashion, was made by designer Nneka C. Alexander. Mia chose to wear shoes made by Stuart Weitzman, and Gina Nicole Alicea did her makeup.

8) Nneka Ihim

Nneka Ihim at the RHOP reunion (Image via Bravo/Clifton Prescod)

Real Housewives of Potomac star Nneka approached a Nigerian designer to design a custom dress for her. Her accessories were prepared by Marty Mc'Fresh, and Shanice Fields did her hair and Tenelle Veira did her makeup.

The filming of the reunion episode was indeed a memorable affair. From flawless straight locks to dramatic curls, blunt bobs, and even a champagne blonde side-swept pixie cut from Karen, fans were treated to a spectrum of scintillating fashion styles.

The first part of the Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion will air on Bravo on Sunday, March 31, 2024.