Who is Vernon Davis? Everything to know about Ashley Darby’s potential love interest

On Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 15 titled Fool's Gold, which aired on March 3, 2024, on Bravo, Ashley Darby hinted at her potential romance with Vernon Davis.

Vernon is a retired NFL player who started his football career back in 2005 with the Maryland Terrapins. He played for the National Football League (NFL) from 2006 to 2019. After getting selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2006 NFL Draft, he was able to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

Vernon joined the Denver Broncos and won a Super Bowl ring in 2015. Before retiring, Vernon played for the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders. Apart from his football career, Vernon is also known for his appearances on television shows such as Dancing with the Stars as a fellow contestant and The Challenge as a host.

Here's what has been revealed about reality star Ashley Darby and Vernon Davis' potential romance on the Real Housewives of Potomac.

Ashley Darby's potential love interest is former NFL player Vernon Davis

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently revealed that she and American football player Vernon Davis had previously flirted with each other, hinting at their potential romance.

In the Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 15, Ashley's co-star Karen Huger gave an update on her recent health scare, revealing that she experienced a blockage in her carotid artery. Karen shared that she has started going to the gym again and is being trained by former athlete Vernon Davis.

Upon hearing this update, Ashley Darby revealed to her fellow castmate that she has known Vernon for years:

"OK, so Vernon and I are friends. So there's nothing that's transpired between Vernon and I, but we have flirted. The first time I met him was, actually, I was with Michael [Darby] at Fight Night like eight or nine years ago, and then I saw him at your party. So he came out and hugged me and was like, 'So good to see you.' And I was like, 'Good to see you too, boo.'"

She further revealed that the two talk via Instagram DMs sometimes. Even though Ashley Darby mentioned that she and Vernon Davis are just friends, her friends Karen and Gizelle could see that it might be something more than that.

In a confessional interview, Gizelle said:

"I don't think I've ever seen Ashley like this. This is like a little seventh-grade crush."

Apart from being an NFL player, Vernon Davis is an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and an actor. He has started a Jamba Juice business alongside a firm called Timeless. Furthermore, Vernon partially owns Q-Collar Innovations and serves as a marketing adviser for Pescavor Jerky.

Vernon is deeply committed to philanthropy, particularly in education. In 2012, he founded the Vernon Davis Foundation to support art and education. In 2019, the foundation was re-established, with a renewed focus on children and their health.

Fans might have spotted him in blockbuster movies such as Baywatch and Hell on the Border.

To see where their friendship leads, stream the upcoming episode 16 of Real Housewives of Potomac, titled Boiling Point, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 8/7c on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.