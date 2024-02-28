Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 14: Recap and more details explored 

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 14 aired on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 9 pm on Bravo. The latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 was titled Sun's Out Burns Out and featured Robyn organizing a trip to the Dominican Republic for all the cast members.

However, Robyn's hopes of restoring normalcy in the relationships of the cast-mates were threatened by Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle's assertion that Nneka was the ultimate Grande Dame of Potomac. Subsequently, new drama was brought to the surface in the latest episode, which called for serious consideration among the Bravo stars.

What happened on Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 14?

During the latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8, the Bravo stars went night golfing on the first night of their trip to the Dominican Republic. Viewers feel the idea of playing golf could have been fun, had any of them been proficient at the sport.

Much to the chagrin of the cast-mates, most of the housewives appeared lost on the golf course. All of them—aside from Nneka—had trouble hitting the balls. Nevertheless, while they were having fun on the green, Gizelle was being questioned by Mia and Nneka concerning her relationship with Winter House star Jason Cameron. The women were curious about Gizelle's claims that they were in a long-distance situationship.

Gizelle made it clear that she and James were not in an exclusive relationship, but she would find it annoying if he started sharing pictures of another girl on social media at random.

As the latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 progressed further, the housewives went to dinner after playing golf and chatting. During dinner, Gizelle began to discuss her daughter's plans to attend a Florida college.

Despite her enrollment at an HBCU, they discussed how unsettling it is to send a Black child to Florida, given the state's volatile political environment. Gizelle expressed confidence in her daughter Grace's capacity to handle everything.

Karen then launched into a sermon. Speaking out, she described them as a network of women who support one another's success. Gizelle, who was offended by Karen's speech, interrupted and said that they ought to be able to hold one another accountable for their mistakes.

Following this turbulent dinner, the first night ended for the ladies. Moving on, they had a lot of amusement on the second day of the vacation, despite the turmoil during the first night's dinner.

The women played a game that Robyn set up that revealed a lot of strange facts about the Potomac ladies. The rest of the team had to decide if the individual answering was speaking the truth after Robyn dared everyone to respond to a sexually suggestive question.

Keiarna said she had practically all of her desires explored, while Nneka was asked which husband she would choose to spend the night with in the meantime. She found it difficult to decide between Gordon and Juan and finally decided that Juan was the most attractive husband.

Following the game, the women went to lunch, where Ashley decided to talk a little bit more about her impending divorce. Given that she and Michael weren't divorced, she stated that she felt a little uncomfortable answering questions regarding her history. Eventually, the second day of the trip proved to be better for the ladies as compared to the first.

Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.