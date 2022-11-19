"Real life GTA": Police recruits run over video leaves internet livid as suspect is released from jail

A video showing a vehicle driving into a group of police officers has found its way on social media. The incident took place at South Whittier in the Los Angeles county. The driver was put behind bars but was later on released from jail. Netizens were left shocked by the event.

The collision occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday near the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection, just a few miles away from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Star Explore Training Academy.

Reports claimed that 75 police recruits were present at the scene, 65 from the Sheriff’s Department and 10 others from other agencies including the UCLA, El Segundo, Bell, Glendale and Pasadena police departments.

Five police recruits were critically injured while others sustained minor injuries. Many sustained injuries to the head, lost limbs and sustained broken bones. They were then taken to several nearby hospitals.

Speaking about the police recruits sustaining injuries, Capt. Sheila Kelliher from the Los Angeles County Fire Department told reporters:

“It is hard to see because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career, and who knows that while you’re training to do that, you’ve put yourself in harm’s way. My heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career. I hope they all have speedy recoveries and that they’re in good shape.”

Who plowed the recruits on the road?

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was booked on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

However, at 9:49 pm on Thursday, the 22-year-old was released from custody. This comes after records indicated that there was insufficient evidence to place Gutierrez behind bars following the incident. Officers went on to insist that they did not make a mistake in letting the suspect go.

In an interview with CNN, Deputy Deanna Mares said that they had not arrested the wrong suspect and that:

“They just want to make sure the investigation is going to be complete.”

Mares assured Los Angeles citizens that Gutierrez is still considered a suspect. He added that law enforcement is required to present a case within 48 hours of the suspect’s arrest but they were not prepared to do so in the case of Gutierrez.

However, as mentioned prior, Gutierrez is still considered a suspect and the police expect the case to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. In an interview with NewsNation, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that authorities believe Gutierrez intended to crash into the recruits. Villanueva said that officers:

“developed probable cause to believe it’s intentional.”

It was also found that the driver, who was driving in the wrong direction, showed no signs of impairment and also passed the Breathalyzer test.

