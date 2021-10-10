Real-life Squid Game event to be held in UAE, 300 fans apply to take part in it

Squid Game portrayed a brutal and competitive game in which adults, ironically, played children games to stay alive. The show garnered attention for its violence and gore, combined with a brilliant character arc for each of its lead competitors. This has led to a significant rise in the popularity of the stars of the show.

Now, it has been revealed that fans are ready to host and take part in a real-life version of Squid Game.

The Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will host the KCC Squid Game Event on October 12. The event will be a reenactment of the popular Netflix show and over 300 applicants have already applied to take part in the game.

Everything to know about the Real-Life Squid Game re-enactment event in UAE

A promo still of the cast members of Squid Game (Image via Netflix)

The real life event hosted by the Korean Culture Center in Abu Dhabi will allow only two teams of 15 participants each to take part in the event. Like Comic-Con, the event will see participants wear the same costumes as the ones that the cast members wore in the show.

Staff members who hosted the event will be seen wearing the iconic red outfit with masks featuring the shapes of circles, triangles and squares. The event is expected to include four of the six games that were featured in Netflix's Squid Game. The games that will be excluded are: Titular Squid Game, and tug of war.

The event will also include the Ddakji game on their roster. Ddakji is the game that actor Gong Yoo played with actor Lee Jung-jae in the first episode. The game has led fans into wishing they were the ones getting slapped senseless by Gong Yoo!

The games that participants will get to play at the event are: Red Light Green Light, Dalgona Candy challenge, Marbles, and Ddakji.

What is the eligibility criteria to participate in the real-life Squid Game event?

The announcement statement said:

To match up to the world-wide popularity of the Squid Game, the Korean series on NETFLIX, Korean Cultural Center in the UAE has organized an event that you can also enjoy the games played in Squid Game.

The statement also revealed that only UAE residents are eligible to participate in the event, and that Korean nationals residing in the UAE are not eligible for the same.

Applicants eligible to participate in the show have received an email, and only those who have received the "green pass" will be allowed to participate.

What is the prize money for the real-life Squid Game event?

There are two key differences between the games held in the show and those that will be held by the Korean Culture Center. The first is that none of the participants will lose their lives. They will be evicted from the game if they lose any of the rounds and are guaranteed to return home safely.

The second difference is the prize money. Unfortunately, for those interested in the event, there is no prize money to win at the game's end.

The Korean Culture Center aims to inspire people in the UAE to learn more about Korean Culture, and it looks like the event will work wonders for it!

