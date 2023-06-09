The bodies of California mom and criminal justice advocate Wendi Miller and ex-pro hockey player Darren Partch were found in the latter's Newport Beach condo by his roommate in April 2019. Miller, 48, had been missing for over a day when her body was found and was last seen leaving a Laguna Beach Bar with 38-year-old Partch. Both victims were fatally shot in the head.

An Orange County personal trainer and convicted felon, 44-year-old Jamon Buggs was identified as a possible suspect in the double homicide. Buggs was already in custody on unrelated burglary charges. He allegedly killed the pair in a fit of jealousy after mistaking Miller to be his ex-girlfriend and had previously threatened Partch twice, believing he was involved with his ex.

DukeFren @DukeFren8 On April 19, 2019, Wendi Sue Miller and Darren Donald Partch were shot in the head. Wendi had offered Darren a ride home from a bar, and the next day, Darren's roommate found their bodies. Jamon Buggs killed the two of them in an apparent case of mistaken identity.. On April 19, 2019, Wendi Sue Miller and Darren Donald Partch were shot in the head. Wendi had offered Darren a ride home from a bar, and the next day, Darren's roommate found their bodies. Jamon Buggs killed the two of them in an apparent case of mistaken identity.. https://t.co/POMf6OqLiu

An upcoming episode of The Real Murders of Organge County is slated to delve into the double murders of Wendi Miller and Darren Partch this Friday. The episode titled Wrong Place, Wrong Time will air on the channel at 9:00 pm ET on June 9, 2023.

Here's a look at the synopsis:

"When a hockey player and a single mom are found dead in an upscale Newport Beach, Calif., condo, loved ones have no idea how they knew each other; the discovery of a link to another area attack launches the race to catch a killer."

Wendi Miller was last seen leaving a Laguna Beach bar with Darren Partch after she offered to drive him home

Wendi Miller, a psychologist and mother of two, was also the founder of a non-profit organization called Wings of Justice which advocates for the protection of children in the family court system. Meanwhile, Darren Partch was an ex-hockey player who had participated in several minor league teams for years before he started working as a finance and credit consultant.

Both Miller, 48, and Partch, 38, were last seen leaving the Sandpiper Bar in Laguna Beach sometime around 1:45 in the early morning hours of April 20, 2019. The former was giving the Partch a ride to his upscale Newport Beach condo that he shared with a roommate. Miller was never seen after that, which led to her family initiating a search for the mother.

Jessica De Nova @abc7jessica Here is a screenshot of the heartbreaking post on Facebook from the son of Wendi Miller. The OC Coroner’s Office says 48-year-old Miller and 38-year-old Darren Partch are the two people found dead by Partch’s roommate in Newport Beach on Easter night. More @ABC7 Here is a screenshot of the heartbreaking post on Facebook from the son of Wendi Miller. The OC Coroner’s Office says 48-year-old Miller and 38-year-old Darren Partch are the two people found dead by Partch’s roommate in Newport Beach on Easter night. More @ABC7 https://t.co/ImPx4mxEPT

Partch's roommate reportedly found their bodies in the condo both men shared the following night and immediately made a distressing 911 call, reporting the double homicide. He failed to recognize Miller, who was later identified by the Orange County coroner. Both had been shot in the head. Moreover, at the crime scene, detectives failed to notice any signs of forced entry.

According to People Magazine, Newport Beach resident James Kwast, who had seen leaving the pair from the bar that night stated that "they hit it off" and supposedly "had a great time down in Laguna Beach." Kwast further said,

"He needed a ride home. She was known for giving people rides home whenever they needed it."

Jamon Buggs was convicted of shooting Wendi Miller and Darren Partch after mistaking the former as his ex

Greg Lee @GregLeeKTVU #BREAKING : Suspect is Jamon Buggs. Arrested on suspicion of murder of Darren Partch and Wendi Sue Miller. Buggs was already in custody after being arrested by @IrvinePolice , suspected of two attempted home burglaries over the weekend. @ABC7 #BREAKING: Suspect is Jamon Buggs. Arrested on suspicion of murder of Darren Partch and Wendi Sue Miller. Buggs was already in custody after being arrested by @IrvinePolice, suspected of two attempted home burglaries over the weekend. @ABC7 https://t.co/d00qkioGB9

Within days, a man named Jamon Buggs, who was already in custody at the Orange County Jail on unrelated burglary charges, was identified as a suspect in the double murders of Wendi Miller and Darren Partch. His record showed that he is a convicted felon.

An investigation revealed that Buggs, a personal trainer, had previously threatened Partch on two occasions, asking him to stay away from his former girlfriend, after believing that the 38-year-old was involved in a relationship with his ex. Partch, who did not have a relationship with the woman in question, had nonetheless agreed to stay away.

Kara Finnstrom @KaraFinnstrom The Orange County DA has not yet filed charges against Jamon Buggs who was arrested Thursday in #NewportBeach ’s double murder. His arraignment is now expected either late today or Monday @CBSLA The Orange County DA has not yet filed charges against Jamon Buggs who was arrested Thursday in #NewportBeach’s double murder. His arraignment is now expected either late today or Monday @CBSLA https://t.co/wA3pieDrd7

However, in a mistaken identity case, Buggs thought Miller, who had no prior connection to him, was his ex-girlfriend and shot the pair in a fit of jealousy. Evidence confirmed that in the weeks leading up to the double murders, the suspect had conducted online searches on Partch. Moreover, his cellphone data even placed him at his residence on the night of the killings.

In May 2022, Jamon Buggs was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder among other charges, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Learn more about the Newport Beach double murders of Wendi Miller and Darren Partch on Oxygen's The Real Murders of Orange County.

Poll : 0 votes