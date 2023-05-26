Reality on HBO: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details

HBO's upcoming drama flick, Reality, is all set to premiere on the channel on Monday, May 29. The movie, based on true events, focuses on a former American intelligence officer named Reality Winner, who reportedly leaked classified documents that contained information about alleged Russian involvement in the US presidential election of 2016.

She was ultimately arrested and sentenced to five years and three months in prison. The film stars Sydney Sweeney in the lead role, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. It is directed by Tina Satter, who has written the screenplay with James Paul Dallas.

Reality trailer offers a peek into the chaotic life of a whistleblower

Max put out the official trailer for the thriller drama on May 11, 2023, offering a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the film. The trailer opened with a voiceover that said:

''I don't think you're a big bad master spy. I think you just messed up. I think you might have been angry about what's going on.''

The trailer intensely focuses on the protagonist whose whole life turned upside down after she exposed classified documents that revealed Russian involvement in the American presidential election of 2016. Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping tone that fans of investigative dramas would certainly enjoy. Here's a short description of the film, as per HBO:

''On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old Reality Winner returns from running errands to find two FBI agents at her home in Augusta, Georgia. An Air Force veteran and yoga instructor, Winner spends the next two hours being questioned about her work as an intelligence contractor – specifically, whether she leaked a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.''

The synopsis further continues:

''With all dialogue taken from the FBI transcript, Reality tells the tense, mesmerizing story of what transpired inside Winner’s home that afternoon. As she navigates the federal agents’ questions, Winner is revealed to be a fairly typical 20-something: She treasures her pets, loves to travel, teaches CrossFit, shares selfies on social media.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly engaging thriller that explores several complex themes like national security, patriotism, espionage, and more.

A quick look at Reality's lead cast

The film's cast is led by the highly talented Sydney Sweeney, who portrays the role of protagonist Winner. The protagonist is a fearless woman who tries to expose corruption in the American intelligence department as she leaks crucial documents that allegedly proved the Russian government's involvement in the US elections of 2016.

Sydney Sweeney looks brilliant in the role of Winner as she perfectly portrays her character's raw determination and fearless with stunning ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Her other notable acting credits include Euphoria, The White Lotus season 1, The Handmaid's Tale, Everything Sucks!, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in America, to name a few. The rest of the cast features actors like Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis, among others. Both Josh and Davis play FBI officers who investigate Sweeney and try to get her to confess.

Don't miss Reality on HBO on Monday, May 29, 2023.

