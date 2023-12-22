Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire - Full cast list

Zack Snyder's film Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire chronicles an epic space voyage. This movie is the first part of a two-part film where viewers will be introduced to yet another planet by Snyder. The film has been available for streaming on Netflix since December 21, 2023.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand."

After being in development for a long time, the film blends Akira Kurosawa's renowned masterpiece Seven Samurai with director Zack Snyder's love of all things Star Wars. With a fantastic ensemble, the film seems to be a fantastic science fiction adventure.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire - Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, and Ed Skrein feature in Zack Snyder's film

1) Sofia Boutella as Kora

Sofia Boutella portrays the protagonist, Kora, in the film. Kora is a villager who flees the tranquil Veldt to rebel against the Imperium she abandoned. The young lady has quickly made it her mission to assemble fighters who will defend Veldt from their extraterrestrial captors.

Boutella is an Algerian model, actress, and dancer. She has appeared in films like Kingsman: The Secret Service, Fahrenheit 451, and also in an episode of the first season of Amazon Prime's Modern Love.

2) Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Hunnam at the Netflix World Premiere of TRIPLE FRONTIER (Image via Getty)

Hunnam plays Kai, a mercenary pilot who will be of great assistance to Kora in her mission with his Tawau-Class ship. He's a down-and-dirty hustler who may be useful in any kind of confrontational negotiation, even fights.

From his lengthy run on FX's epic Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam has made a name for himself in Hollywood as this kind of gritty outlaw, who he portrays in Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire too. Hunnam has also appeared in films like Pacific Rim, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and The Gentlemen.

3) Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble

Ed Skrein portrays the main antagonist of Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire. He plays Admiral Atticus Noble, an Imperium enforcer who spearheads the takeover of the peaceful province of Veldt.

As per Zack Snyder, Ed plays a "nutcase" in the film. He arrives at Veldt with a bang and an outburst of blatant violence. It is the symbol of the Imperium, and the people of Veldt will face far more savagery if they refuse to surrender their harvest.

Ed Skrein has previously appeared in films like Deadpool, The Transporter: Refueled, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire - Other cast members

The sci-fi action film features an ensemble cast that adds to the charm of the film. Apart from Hunnam, Boutella, and Skrein, the film also features some big names like Anthony Hopkins, who voices the robot knight Jimmy. Djimon Hounsou features General Titus, Staz Nair features Tarak, and Doona Bae plays the role of Nemesis.

The film also stars Michiel Huisman, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Jean Malone, Corey Stoll, and Fra Fee as part of the expansive cast.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire was released on Netflix on December 21, 2023. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver will be hitting screens later in 2024.