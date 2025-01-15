Red Bull launches 2 new drinks in the US: Flavors and more details explored

Red Bull has launched two new beverages in the United States, expanding its lineup with fresh and exciting options for energy drink enthusiasts. The new additions are The Pink Edition: Wild Berries and Red Bull Zero. These drinks are now available nationwide.

The Pink Edition brings an international favorite to the US market, while Red Bull Zero introduces a sugar-free option with its distinct flavor profile. The launch highlights the brand’s ongoing efforts to diversify its offerings and appeal to a broader audience.

Red Bull Pink Edition: Wild Berries

The new Pink Edition (Image via Red Bull)

One of the latest offerings is the Pink Edition: Wild Berries, which has already gained popularity overseas. Previously available in the UK as the Forest Fruit flavor, this edition has been adapted for the US market, retaining its core flavor profile of raspberry and mixed berry notes, combined with subtle herbal undertones.

What makes The Pink Edition stand out, beyond its flavor, is its vibrant packaging. The pink can has already sparked interest on social media, with fans expressing excitement over its eye-catching design. This edition is available in both regular and sugar-free versions.

Red Bull Zero: A new sugar-free option

The second addition to the lineup is Red Bull Zero, a completely new product that caters to those seeking a sugar-free energy boost. While the brand already offers sugar-free options, the zero edition is formulated differently, using monk fruit extract and other sweeteners to deliver a unique taste experience.

This edition provides the same energy-boosting benefits as the classic flavor but without any sugar content. This drink is positioned as an alternative for consumers looking to reduce sugar intake without giving up on energy drinks.

Availability and packaging

Both new flavors are now available at retailers across the US, making them accessible to customers nationwide. The cans have been designed to stand out on store shelves, adding visual appeal to the product lineup.

Two new flavors are now available in the US (Image via Red Bull)

These additions aim to align with the brand’s strategy to innovate within the energy drink market and meet evolving consumer preferences.

Social media buzz and fan reactions

Fans are ecstatic to try out the new pink edition (Image via Instagram/@markie_devo)

The launch of The Pink Edition: Wild Berries has generated significant attention on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Many users have shared their enthusiasm for the pink can design, with some noting they were drawn to the product based solely on its aesthetic appeal.

Comments from an Instagram post highlight how packaging influences consumer purchases. While flavor remains a key factor, the stylish design of the can has certainly contributed to its popularity.

"idkkk, the new wild berries redbull 10/10 & not just bc it’s the pink edition 😝😝😝🩷🩷🩷💖 " tweeted an X user.

"that new pink redbull kinda tastes like the coconut berry," tweeted another user.

"They just dropped a New Wild Berry Redbull, I gotta get Nina one since it’s pink. 💕😂," wrote yet another X user.

The company's introduction of The Pink Edition: Wild Berries and Red Bull Zero marks an exciting start to 2025 for the brand. By offering innovative flavors and sugar-free options, the brand continues to cater to diverse consumer preferences in the energy drink market.

