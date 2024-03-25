On March 25, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Korea unveiled the latest visual spectacle featuring Stray Kids' Felix for the digital cover of the April 2024 issue in collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

This release not only presented striking fashion but also infused a cinematic essence into its presentation. Shared via the magazine's official Instagram page, @harpersbazaarkorea, the caption read,

"BRIGHTER, COOLER, STRONGER"

The spotlight was on the idol as he donned three remarkable outfits, each capturing the attention of netizens. Among them, the ensemble resonating with the "biker aesthetic" garnered immense praise, accentuating the artist's cool quotient.

Sporting an all-black attire complete with a sleek leather jacket and trousers, the Stray Kids member posed atop a motorcycle, exuding an aura of effortless charm that resonated deeply with fans.

Fans collectively concur that the artist's portrayal of the biker outfit is flawless, perfectly aligning with the desired aesthetics. They took to social media to express their appreciation for the new concept.

Stray Kids Felix swoons fans with the latest Harper's Bazaar Korea X Louis Vuitton digital pictorial

Felix's collaboration with luxury brand Louis Vuitton has been the talk of the town, with his recent appearances in various magazines capturing hearts worldwide.

These images are part of Harper’s Bazaar Korea's April 2024 digital cover issue, underscoring Felix's rising prominence in the fashion world, and further cementing his status as a trendsetter. The anticipation among fans for this magazine release is palpable, as they eagerly await new glimpses of the Deep End singer's style evolution.

His partnership with Louis Vuitton has not only elevated his status as a fashion icon but also garnered admiration from industry luminaries like Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's Artistic Director, who has hailed the idol as his muse.

Louis Vuitton's continued support for Felix was evident in their sponsorship of yet another photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar Korea, further solidifying his place in the fashion realm.

With reports suggesting an extensive feature in the April 2024 issue, fans are brimming with excitement to delve into Felix's behind-the-scenes journey during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

On the group front, Stray Kids announced the release of their OST single "WHY?" for the Fuji TV Thursday Theater drama 'Re: Revenge - At the End of Desire,' slated to premiere on April 11, 2024.

Additionally, the group's invitation to headline Lollapalooza 2024 alongside esteemed artists further underscores their global impact in the music industry.

In essence, the idol's latest pictorial for Harper’s Bazaar Korea X Louis Vuitton marks a pivotal moment in his burgeoning career, showcasing his multifaceted talents and expanding influence on a global scale.