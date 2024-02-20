On February 20, 2024, the fans of Felix from STRAY KIDS were in for a sartorial treat, as the highly-anticipated Harper's Bazaar Japan April issue hit the stands. The magazine's latest edition not only showcased captivating fashion but also brought a cinematic dimension to its release.

Alongside the magazine launch, a fashion film debuted on the official Harper's Bazaar Japan YouTube channel, @HarpersBazaarJP, providing viewers a glimpse into the collaborative venture between Felix and the renowned fashion house, Louis Vuitton.

In the visually stunning clip, the S-Class singer effortlessly transitions through a myriad of outfits from Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2024 collection for women. The fashion movie serves as a visual feast, highlighting the synergy between Felix's charismatic presence and the avant-garde designs of Louis Vuitton.

Notably, the April issue comes in two distinct versions – the standard edition and the special edition. The standard edition features the Stray Kid member on the cover donning an outfit adorned with pink stripes and a purple houndstooth print. In contrast, the special edition presents a striking image of the idol in an all-black ensemble, comprising classic black trousers paired with a black top.

Fans were captivated by the dancer-rapper's charisma as soon as the fashion film was released. One enthusiast went as far as describing him as “The literal definition of ethereal."

"Look at my model": Stray Kids' Felix dazzles STAYs in the fashion film for Harper Bazaar's Japan

On February 20, 2024, in the latest 30-second fashion film released by Harper's Bazaar Japan, the Stray Kids' idol effortlessly rocks colorful and monochromatic outfits from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2024 collection by Nicolas Ghesquiere.

The rapper astounded fans as he fearlessly stepped into the spotlight, challenging conventional norms surrounding gendered clothing. The idol effortlessly owned every outfit in the fashion film, whether it was the chic black flowy top featuring the iconic LV monogram pattern or the stylish white shirt with pink sleeves from the latest Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 collection for women.

Despite its brief 32-second duration, the clip sparked an uproar among fans, leading to the trending hashtag #FelixonFire on X. Admirers flooded online platforms with an abundance of compliments and messages in appreciation of his performance.

In recent news, the Deep End rapper was spotted in Laos for volunteer work with UNICEF, providing necessities of life including safe drinking water and a healthy diet to children who live in severe conditions lacking basic human needs.

Stray Kids, on the other hand, have revealed their agenda for this year through a video titled STEP OUT 2024 listing their upcoming third world tour, fourth fan meeting, release of new albums, special albums, and much more.