Stray Kids' member Lee Yong-bok, better known as Felix, took the fashion world by storm as he made his debut on the Louis Vuitton runway during Nicholas Ghesquière's presentation at Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024. The idol headlined the show, marking the 10th anniversary of the fashion designer's collaboration with the brand.

As images of the idol's runway appearance circulated among fans, there was something notably different about his makeup – his natural freckles were not covered. Fans quickly took to social media to express their appreciation for this unique choice by the makeup artist, none other than the influential Pat McGrath.

A British makeup artist, Pat McGrath, widely regarded as one of the most influential in the world, has been instrumental in shaping beauty trends on global runways.

In 2019, she was even recognized on Time's 100 Most Influential People list and holds the distinction of being the first makeup artist to be made a Dame Commander of the British Empire.

The makeup artist herself shared images from the Louis Vuitton show on her Instagram, @patmcgrathreal, showcasing the flawless looks she created for the models, including Felix.

Fans were quick to notice and appreciate the decision not to hide the idol's freckles. Responding to the compliments from fans, McGrath acknowledged the beauty of Felix's freckles. In one instance, a user on Instagram, @qwhere_ commented:

"Thankyou for not covering Felix's beautiful freckles. You're the best. "

The makeup artist replied:

"Too gorgeous to cover! xx"

The reply was also accompanied by a starry-eyed emoji. This interaction further endeared McGrath to fans, as she took the time to respond to numerous comments related to the S-Class singer's makeup.

Fans awestruck to see STRAY KIDS Felix's makeup by Pat McGrath for the Louis Vuitton runway

McGrath's makeup for the Louis Vuitton show drew attention not only for its overall brilliance but also for the decision not to conceal Felix's natural freckles. The idol's freckles, a distinctive feature of his natural beauty, were prominently displayed during the runway show.

Fans lauded McGrath, expressing their admiration on various social media platforms. The appreciation for embracing the singer's natural features added a special touch to the overall positive response from fans.

Each season, McGrath crafts and executes beauty looks for over 60 ready-to-wear and couture shows across fashion capitals like Paris, Milan, London, and New York.

Her clientele includes the crème de la crème of luxury brands and designers, such as Prada, Miu Miu, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci among many others.

The makeup artist recently made headlines with Maison Margiela's viral 'porcelain glass skin' makeup for the SS24 collection.

The ethereal and futuristic glow showcased in the show became a sensation on social media, with fans eager to recreate the otherworldly effect.

The Maniac singer is set to grace the cover of Harper's BAZAAR Korea for the April edition. The feature promises an in-depth exploration of the behind-the-scenes experience of the artist during the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.