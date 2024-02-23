On February 23, 2024, Rolling Stone unveiled its annual list of The 25 Most Stylish Musicians of the Year, featuring Stray Kids and NCT. The news quickly spread on social media, eliciting celebrations from netizens and fans worldwide.

Stray Kids secured the 18th spot and were praised for their mastery of refined yet bold staples by the magazine. The eight members—Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.—earned recognition for effortlessly incorporating shearling coats, graphic tees, and Miu Miu cowboy hats in their fashion repertoire, as showcased in the music video for Topline.

NCT, on the other hand, claimed the 14th position, with Rolling Stone quoting Mark Lee asserting,

"We don’t follow trends, we make the trends."

As further mentioned by the magazine, the group's Golden Age album, featuring the track Baggy Jeans, became a trendsetter, prompting fans to not only learn the choreography but also embrace the titular baggy jeans.

Stays and NCTzen (names given to the fans of Stray Kids and NCT, respectively) expressed immense joy at seeing their favorite groups listed in the Top 25.

Stray Kids and NCT fans celebrate their groups as the Most Stylish Musicians

Rolling Stone's introduction of the Most Stylish Musicians 2024 set the stage for the style extravaganza, recognizing musicians like Pharrell, Kelela, Madonna, and Dua Lipa. It highlighted the intersection of music and fashion, describing the list as a "love letter" to those who inspire through their distinctive style.

The article highlighted the dynamic landscape, featuring J-Pop band XG, Pharrell Williams breaking barriers at Louis Vuitton, and A$AP Rocky's enduring influence on the industry.

In the list of the Top 25 Most Stylish Musicians, prominent artists like Rosalía, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Arca, Yves Tumor, Bad Bunny, and Madonna secured their places. However, what particularly drew the attention of K-pop enthusiasts was the inclusion of Stray Kids and NCT in this prestigious lineup.

Fans unanimously expressed their agreement, citing the groups' exceptional sense of fashion as the rightful reason for their well-deserved presence on the list.

They chose social media to express their well wishes to the groups.

The selection process involved industry insiders with a keen eye for style. Notable voters included Alyson Cox, creative producer at V Magazine, Billy Lobos, fashion stylist and creative director, Donatella Versace, vice president and artistic director at Versace and Tommy Hilfiger, founder and principal designer of the eponymous label, among others. These experts played a pivotal role in curating a list that offers a glimpse into the future of fashion.

On the professional front, Stray Kids made a historic achievement as they bagged the Group/Duo of the Year award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on February 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream is gearing up for their 2024 The Dream Show 3 world tour, scheduled to take place from May 2, 2024, to August 11, 2024. The tour will encompass venues across Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines.