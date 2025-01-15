Cheetos releases a new flavor– its first addition in over a decade to the Cheetos Puffs lineup

Cheetos has officially announced the release of its new cheese pizza-flavored Cheetos puffs, marking the first addition to the Puffs lineup in over ten years. Inspired by the classic elements of a cheese pizza—cheese, tomato, oregano, and Italian herbs—the flavor aims to deliver a familiar taste in a snack form.

According to Frito-Lay, the flavor is available nationwide starting January 13. The launch coincides with the Super Bowl season, offering snack enthusiasts a fresh option for their game-day spreads.

Cheetos puffs cheese pizza: Pizza-inspired flavor with classic ingredients

The cheese pizza-flavored Cheetos puffs are not entirely new to the market. The flavor was originally launched in the early 2000s but was discontinued around 2005. Its return is seen as an opportunity for a new generation to experience this unique combination of classic pizza flavors and the signature puffed corn snack.

In a statement shared with Parade, a Cheetos spokesperson said:

“While nothing can compare to a fresh hot slice, Cheetos is proud to bring fans the second-best pizza thing.”

The company also noted that the launch is perfectly timed for Super Bowl season, making it a convenient option for game-day snacks.

Flavor profile and availability

Frito-Lay explained that the new Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza flavor combines elements of a classic pizza, including the rich taste of cheese, the tang of tomato, and the aromatic notes of oregano and Italian spices.

This unique flavor aims to cater to fans looking for bold and exciting snack options. The product will be available at grocery stores nationwide and online through Snacks.com.

Part of a broader strategy

This release follows Frito-Lay’s recent trend of expanding its snack portfolio with innovative flavors. Earlier this year, the company introduced other unique options like Doritos Golden Sriracha, and Nashville Hot Chicken Lay’s. By reintroducing a nostalgic flavor, Frito-Lay continues to tap into consumer demand for familiar yet exciting options.

Cheetos, known for its bold flavors and playful marketing, has built a reputation for introducing snacks that cater to evolving tastes. This release is no exception, claiming to combine nostalgia with modern-day snacking trends.

How it fits into the Cheetos lineup

While Cheetos Puffs are already a popular choice for snack enthusiasts, the addition of the Cheese Pizza flavor brings something entirely new to the table.

This marks the first update to the Puffs lineup since its last flavor innovation over a decade ago. The company hopes the new flavor will resonate with both long-time fans and new snackers.

Fans eager to try Cheetos’ bold new offering

The announcement of the Cheetos Puffs Cheese Pizza flavor has sparked a wave of enthusiasm on social media. Fans of the snack brand shared their excitement on Twitter. Here are some of the top responses to the official tweet introducing the new flavor:

"Yum. Can’t wait to try it!!"

"The new Cheetos pizza must be so delicious!!!!!!!!!!" commented another user.

"Send it to me please" another user added.

Cheetos’ introduction of the Cheese Pizza-flavored Puffs adds a fresh yet nostalgic touch to its product range. With its official release just in time for Super Bowl season, it’s likely to become a sought-after snack for gatherings and casual munching. By bringing back a fan-favorite flavor, Cheetos strives to focus on delivering diverse options to snack lovers.

