Super Bowl LVIII: All major movie trailers aired in the Big Game

Super Bowl LVIII, the battle for the Lombardi Trophy, was accompanied by Hollywood's latest and excellent new film trailers. The 2024 Big Game was a significant marketing event for Hollywood, spawning films such as Despicable Me and Deadpool.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs played in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, 2024, which aired on CBS.

Prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston and director Martin Scorsese, participated in the promotional activities for Uber Eats and Squarespace in Super Bowl LVIII.

Major trailers aired during Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl LVIII holds significant importance for movie fans, as this epic sporting event attracted 115 million viewers in 2023, an excellent way to generate the fan market. Here are the major trailers that aired during the event:

A Quiet Place: Day One

The full A Quiet Place: Day One teaser surfaced a few days ago, but Paramount produced a condensed version for Super Bowl 2024. A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled for 2024. It is a prequel set at the start of the alien invasion in New York City with a fresh cast. Djimon Hounsou returns as the Man on the Island, along with Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff.

(Release Date: June 28, 2024)

Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4's full trailer dropped a few weeks ago, but the Minions returned for Super Bowl fun. In a hilarious reference to Minion intelligence, the Super Bowl ad teased Steve Carell and Ferrell, who would voice Gru and Maxime Le Mal respectively. Maxime Le Mal, played by Ferrell, will be the franchise's villain. Gru Jr., a new family member, might steal the show.

(Release Date: July 3, 2024)

Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine have joined forces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Deadpool 3 (officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine) confirms. The Super Bowl LVIII teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured a new on-screen partnership between the characters of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, prompted viewers to seek out the full trailer.

(Release Date: July 26, 2024)

Wicked

One of the biggest hits on Broadway in the last ten years is finally making it to the big screen. The first video for the long-awaited Wicked movie was full of famous images, such as Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, who has green skin, and Ariana Grande's Galinda, who wears pink clothes.

There are also winged monkeys, the Emerald City, and a young girl named Dorothy, who may have a bigger part than in the show.

(Release Date: November 27, 2024)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The iconic phrase, famously said by the villains in Mad Max: Fury Road, has now been adopted as the slogan for another dystopian series, as seen by the recently released trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The fourth installment in the series is the directorial debut of Wes Ball, taking place some years after Matt Reeves' highly praised trilogy.

(Release Date: May 10, 2024)

Twisters

The surprise hit movie Storm Chasers, which debuted 28 years ago, will be followed by Twisters in 2024. Twisters' first trailer debuted during Super Bowl LVIII, introducing Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, a cowboy tornado chaser, and their squads. Since Twisters seemingly hides a crucial character link, Helen Hunt's return as Jo Harding is uncertain for the sequel.

(Release Date: July 19, 2024)

IF

The cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Cailey Fleming, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Fleming stars as a young girl who can see people's imaginary friends and works to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

(Release Date: May 17, 2024)

