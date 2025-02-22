Red Lobster brings back its popular Lobsterfest: All you need to know about the fan-favorite event

The Red Lobster is kicking in once again with its fan-favorite event, Lobsterfest. Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is one of the prominent names in the seafood dining scene. This year's Lobsterfest is here to offer exciting new dishes, celebrity collaborations, and classic cult favorites.

Seafood lovers across the United States and Canada can take part in the event that kickstarted on February 11, 2025, till April 20, 2025. The celebratory event offers a limited-time menu filled with a variety of dishes.

In a press release on February 11, 2025, Nichole Robillard, CMO at Red Lobster, described the fest as:

"The ultimate celebration for lobster lovers, and this year, we're taking it to the next level with more variety, more flavor, and more ways than ever for guests to satisfy their crustacean cravings."

What's poppin this year at Lobsterfest 2025

For 2025, Red Lobster has gone all out with their newest menu addition for the annual extravaganza. The menu includes a vast collection of lobster entrees, appetizers, and creamy pastas. Here are a few of the menu additions:

Lobster Mac & Cheese: A classic creamy Mac & Cheese accompanied by tender chunks of lobster meat.

Lobster Roll: Lobster roll is a fun twist to bread rolls, as this version includes lobster meat served with warm butter on top of freshly toasted Hawaiian rolls.

Lobster Flatbread: A crispy flatbread topped with succulent lobster, Mozzarella cheese, parmesan, and fresh tomatoes.

Lobster Bisque: A decadently rich bisque available in various bowl sizes, which is served along with crackers

Lobster Pappardelle Pasta: Tossed with Maine lobster meat, fresh tomatoes, and asparagus in a creamy garlic sauce, this dish brings together both savory pasta and juicy lobster in the best possible way.

Lobster & Shrimp Linguini: This new dish combines Maine lobster, shrimp meat, and fresh tomatoes in a blend of creamy sauce, served over linguini for a rich and satisfying meal.

Individuals can tailor their lobster experience with the "Create Your Own Lobster Lover's Dream" option. This option allows the dinners to mix and match the classic selections with new add-ons to create a personalized meal.

NBA star Blake Griffin's lobster collab

The 2025 event is more fun because of an exciting collaboration with NBA star Blake Griffin. Blake's 'Lobster Lovers Dream' plate includes lobster tail, garlic butter poached Maine lobster, and Lobster Mac & Cheese.

As per PR Newswire, the NBA player said the 2025 fest would be "epic." He added:

"My Lobsterfest plate is stacked and I can't wait for fans to try it and make this year's Lobsterfest the greatest Lobsterfest of all time."

GLOAT: Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time

For the year 2025, Red Lobster has rebranded the annual event with a fun name: GLOAT- the Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time. The theme further extended the menu with 10 new lobster dishes depicting culinary luxury.

The handcrafted artisanal cocktails are carefully curated to pair smoothly with the lobster dishes. This selection of cocktails is said to deliver a refreshing balance to the rich flavor of seafood.

Accessibility and pricing of the GLOAT

Reb Lobster offers a widely accessible menu ranging from $6.99 to $54.99, so there is something for every budget. Over 500 seafood locations across 44 states of America and Canada are participating in the lobster event. Guests can use the restaurant locator on the official website to find the nearest Lobster event.

GLOAT is reinforcing the diner's commitment to curating innovative dishes by blending the traditions of the fest with utmost creativity.

