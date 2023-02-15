Red Rose cast list and characters explored

The British teen horror series, Red Rose, is set to arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The show focuses on a group of teenagers whose lives take a shocking turn after a potentially life-threatening app wrecks chaos. Here's a short description of the show, as per BBC:

''Set and filmed in Bolton in the long hot summer following GCSEs, our heroes’ friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands.''

The synopsis further reads,

''The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive, terrifying power of the dark web. Red Rose is ultimately a story of friendship told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller.''

They need to figure out a way to stop the app from ruining their lives, but the task does not seem easy. The show stars Isis Hainsworth in one of the major roles, along with Amelia Clarkson and many others. The series is created by Michael and Paul Clarkson.

Red Rose cast list: Isis Hainsworth, Amelia Clarkson, and others will keep the audience on the edge of their seats

1) Isis Hainsworth as Rochelle ''Roch'' Mason

Isis Hainsworth plays the lead role of Roch in Netflix's Red Rose. Roch seems to be the leader of a group of teenagers. Hainsworth perfectly embodies her character's inherent charisma, fearlessness, and determination with astonishing ease in the trailer. Fans can look forward to a powerful performance from the talented star.

Apart from Red Rose, Isis Hainsworth is widely known for her performances in numerous other popular and acclaimed shows and films like Metal Lords, Catherine Called Birdy, Emma, and Misbehaviour, to name a few.

2) Amelia Clarkson as Wren Davies

Amelia Clarkson dons the role of Wren Davies in the new Netflix horror series. Wren is Roch's best friend, whose relationship evolves throughout the show. Their equation is one of the defining elements of the series. Clarkson looks impressive in the trailer and shares great onscreen chemistry with Hainsworth.

Amelia Clarkson's other memorable film and TV acting credits include Stomping Grounds, Our Zoo, and All Stars, among many more.

3) Natalie Blair as Ashley Banister

Natalie Blair essays the character of Ashley Banister. Ashley is a loving and caring girl. She's also extremely hard-working and would go to any extent to help and protect her beloved friends.

Viewers will be familiar with Natalie Blair from the popular series Neighbours, Crossbones, The Sleeping Warrior, and many more.

Apart from Isis Hainsworth, Amelia Clarkson, and Natalie Blair, Red Rose also stars many others in key supporting roles:

Ali Khan as Tariq "Taz" Sadiq

Ellis Howard as Anthony Longwell

Ashna Rabheru as Jaya Mahajan

Adam Nagaitis as Rick Bennet

Samuel Anderson as Vinny

Natalie Gavin as Rachel Davies

Red Rose's official trailer shares a glimpse of the numerous frightening moments set to unfold in the series as the teenagers panic after an app invades their lives, threatening to ruin them. Fans can expect an ambitious and emotional teen horror series.

You can watch all episodes of Red Rose on Netflix on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes