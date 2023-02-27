Reese Witherspoon's Draper James x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 sneakers: Price and everything we know so far

After the successful launch of their first collaboration in February 2022, Reese Witherspoon's Draper James and Tretorn released their new collaboration last week.

Draper James revealed that three sneakers from the original sports collection of the brand have been reinterpreted in new hues for this new capsule collection. The brand explained that the collaboration reintroduced the Nylite and Rawlins 2.0 silhouettes from previous collections and debuted a new Tretorn type, the leather Stadium shoe, for this season.

DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 is available in four different color palates: Navy, White, Magnolia White and Cream. These sneakers are now exclusively available on the official site of Draper James and have a price range of $80-110.

Draper James x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 sneakers retailing exclusively in women's sizes

Different shades of DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Last year, Reese Witherspoon wanted to do a limited edition with Tretorn, as the brand is one of her favorites for casual footwear. The end product was a limited-edition capsule collection of five pairs of co-branded sneakers for ladies and children.

Kathryn Sukey, head of design at DJ, told Footwar News that the pieces are meant to be versatile additions to any wardrobe. The sneakers combine Chambray and Gingham, two signature patterns by the brand.

DJ elaborated on their site:

"Inspired by Reese's love for mixing and matching her favorite Tretorns with everyday Draper James looks, the two brands took shared design elements - gingham, chambray, pops of gold - and created this limited edition capsule."

DJ not only collaborated with Tretorn but many other brands previously. In 2019, they collaborated with Italian shoe brand M.Gemi to release a collection of colorful suede loafers and ballet flats. In 2018, Draper James partnered with Keds to create a line of sneakers featuring playful floral prints and gingham patterns.

In 2016, DJ collaborated with classic shoe brand Jack Rogers to release a line of sandals featuring bright colors and gold detailing. The same year, the brand partnered with M.Gemi's for their first collaboration work, featuring a collection of suede mules and loafers of various colors.

According to FN, Kathryn Sukey said:

"Last year’s collaboration was so successful that we knew that our customer would be looking for more. Tretorn is one of Reese’s favorite athletic shoe brands and an iconic look in the athletic footwear space."

She added:

"Nylite is Tretorn’s signature style, and we know from last year that she was the stand out favorite for our customer – so bringing her back in a fun new palette was a given. It was Tretorn who suggested to add the new leather style – a new style for us, and she looks so clean and crisp and preppy and is the perfect city sneaker."

Draper James has collaborated with several footwear brands over the years, including Tretorn, Keds, Jack Rogers, and M.Gemi, to create collections of sneakers, sandals, and loafers.

The designs often feature playful patterns, bright colors, and feminine details, in keeping with Draper James' Southern-inspired aesthetic. As such, all the fashionistas who have been waiting for the DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0 release are now exclusively available on the brand's website.

