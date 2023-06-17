Renee Rapp has announced another world tour, titled "Snow Hard Feelings Tour," that is scheduled to take place from September 15, 2023, to March 4, 2024, in venues across mainland USA, Canada, Quebec, Ireland, Scotland, the UK as well as continental Europe. The tour is in support of her upcoming album, Snow Angel.

The singer announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by Alexandar 23 and Towa Bird, via a post on her official Instagram page, where she shared details about the dates and venues as well.

Presale for the tour will start on June 21, 2023, at 9:00 am local time. Interested patrons need to sign up for the presale at the official Live Nation presale link (https://live.umusic.com/reneerapp-tourartistpresale).

Meanwhile, general tickets for the tour will be available from June 23, 2023, at 9:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not yet been announced, but once available, they can be purchased at the artist's official website.

Renee Rapp is building momentum for her upcoming album with tour, dates and venues announced

Renee Rapp's debut studio album, Snow Angel, is set to be released under Interscope records on August 18, 2023. The singer and actress will be going on a world tour in the months following the album's release to promote it.

Joining Renee Rapp on the tour will be singer-songwriter Alexander 23, who is best known for his single, IDK You Yet, which was released in 2020. The single peaked at number 19 on the Swedish singles chart. Also present on the tour to support Renee Rapp will be singer-songwriter and YouTuber, Towa Bird.

The full list of dates and venues for Renee Rapp's tour is given below:

September 15, 2023 – Houston, Texas at the Bayou Music Center

September 17, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at the South Side Ballroom

September 18, 2023 – Austin, Texas at the Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 20, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom

September 21, 2023 –Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union Event Center

September 25, 2023 – San Diego, California at the SOMA

September 28, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at the Arizona Financial Theatre

September 30, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre

October 2, 2023 – Oakland, California at the Fox Theater

October 5, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 6, 2023 – Portland, Washington State at the Roseland Theater

October 7, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at The Paramount Theatre

October 10, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

October 11, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 13, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 14, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit

October 16, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at the Ryman Auditorium

October 17, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at the Coca-Cola Roxy

October 18, 2023 –Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

October 21, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at the MTELUS

October 22, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at the HISTORY

October 24, 2023 – in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

October 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Stage AE

October 27, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

October 28, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at the Roadrunner

October 30, 2023 – New York, New York at the Terminal 5

November 2, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at the Avant Gardner in Great Hall

February 13, 2024 – Paris, France at Olympia

February 15, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

February 16, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxley

February 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg the Max

February 20, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

February 23, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Apollo

February 25, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy Glasgow

February 28, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at the Academy

March 1, 2024 – London, UK at Hammersmith Apollo

March 4, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia

In brief, about Rene Rapp

Renee Rapp was born on January 10, 2000, and attended Hopewell High School in Huntersville, North Carolina, before she transferred to Northwest School of the Arts. Her career took off when she won the prestigious Jimmy Awards in 2018, winning a $10,000 scholarship as well as her first theater roles in the process.

Renee Rapp had her first small screen breakthrough after several performances, gaining the main role of Leighton Murray in the HBO MAX teen comedy The S*x Lives of College Girls, which premiered in 2021.

The artist had her first breakthrough as a singer with the release of her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, which was released on November 11, 2022. The EP peaked at number 47 on the US sales chart.

