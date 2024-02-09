Reporter and informant of Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk's school bullying allegations charged with defamation for the spread of false information

On Thursday, February 8, two individuals involved in the Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk's school bullying allegations have been charged with defamation.

Back in June 2022, a journalist and a common netizen alleged that the actor was involved in bullying activities during his high school period. This news not only shocked the internet but also brought a great backslash to Joo-hyuk's public image.

However, the allegations were never cemented due to the lack of evidence and appropriate information. While many other netizens also used the gateway to direct more such bullying allegations toward the idol, the agency released a statement during the same time denying them all and supporting Nam Joo-hyuk's innocence.

The agency also stated that legal action would be raised against the accusers. Recently, the allegations were put to complete rest as both the initial informants—a reporter and a netizen—have been charged with defamation for their spread of false information that caused much loss and unnecessary criticism towards the actor.

Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk cleared of bullying charges made by a reporter and anonymous citizen

The actor was accused of several actions such as hitting fellow schoolmates, stealing money from them, using derogatory language, and even using his classmates as 'bread shuttle', a Korean nickname used for people who are made to run errands.

However, the actor's agency, Management SOOP, released a statement that the actor denies all accusations made against him. Therefore, the agency followed up with a legal case to prove the idol's innocence in the issue.

Though there wasn't any solid proof confirming the allegations made towards the actor, Nam Joo-hyuk still fell victim to several hate comments, heavy criticism, and other backslashes that possibly caused much loss for him. Recently, the legal running of the case has proved that the two informants, a reporter and an anonymous netizen have been charged with defamation by the Information and Communication Network Act.

Therefore, the prosecution has deemed the case as a summary offense and they've requested to court to not move forward with a trial and conclude it with the imposition of a fine.

If neither of the involved parties or the court intends to move forward with the trial, the prosecution's statement is expected to be final. Therefore, the two guilty-charged individuals will be paying a particular sum of money for their spread of false information.

On the other hand, the Korean actor, Nam Joo-hyuk, is currently serving his mandatory military service as a military police officer in the 32nd Infantry Division.

