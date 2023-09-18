Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 9 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Episode 9 of Reservation Dogs season 3 is expected to drop on FX on Hulu on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The series follows a group of teenagers in Oklahoma who're looking to escape their mundane lives and move to the dream city of California.

The show explores their relationships as well as the numerous struggles and challenges that they face during their journey. Acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi has created the show, along with Sterlin Harjo. Meanwhile, Devery Jacobs plays one of the key roles in the series.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 9 will focus on a pivotal moment in Elora's life

An official trailer or preview for Reservation Dogs has not yet been released by the network, but based on a synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can look forward to some key moments unfolding in the new episode as Elora will meet her father for the very first time in her life.

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the upcoming episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled Send It, depicted the gang committing a heist, following which, chaos erupts. One of the major focal points was Fixico, who suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital.

The episode ended on a poignant note, with Maximus holding Fixico's hands at the hospital. Based on the ending, it seems like Fixico might soon meet his end. The eighth episode sets things up nicely for the finale, and viewers can expect it to end on a thrilling and dramatic cliffhanger to present a memorable final next week.

So far, reviews for the current season have been largely positive, with many critics praising the show's distinctive tone, performances by the cast, and writing, among various other things. The show will conclude with the ongoing season.

More details about Reservation Dogs plot and cast

Reservation Dogs centers around a group of teenagers who indulge in various petty crimes. Following the death of one of their friends, they decide to move to California to start a new life, but the journey ahead is full of various struggles and challenges. Here's a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.''

The synopsis further reads,

''To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences -- and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.''

Reservation Dogs stars Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak in one of the key roles. Elora is the heart and soul of the story, and Jacobs has received high praise from viewers and critics for her performance. Her other notable acting credits include Rhymes for Young Ghouls, This Place, and The Order, among many more.

The rest of the cast includes D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Zahn McClarnon, Sarah Podemski, and many others.

You can watch Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 9 on FX on Hulu on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.