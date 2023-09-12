Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Get ready for some epic adventures! as episode 8 of Reservation Dogs season 3 drops on Hulu on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). Join the journey of Native American teens aiming for the California dream from rural Oklahoma.

In its third season, the show has been earning widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics alike, thanks to its talented cast's captivating storytelling, skillful writing, and standout performances.

Many have lauded the series for its exceptional ability to strike the perfect tone, creating an engaging and emotionally resonant narrative that keeps audiences eagerly awaiting each new episode. The show is helmed by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 8 release timings for different regions

The release time for Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 8 is expected to be 12 am ET/9 pm PT, which is Hulu's standard release time. But the timings will change according to the region(s) they're being viewed in and their respective time zones. Here's a list of the various release timings for the new episode as per the different time zones around the world:

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 13, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 13, 2023

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 13, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 13, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 13, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 13, 2023

What to expect from Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 8? Plot and more details revealed

An official trailer or promo for Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 8 has not yet been released. Still, based on Rotten Tomatoes' description, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to be full of tension and drama as the gang is being interrogated. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the new episode are known at this point.

The previous episode, titled Wahoo!, depicted Rita getting a surprise visit from Elora's mother, Cookie. She then goes on to visit Elora with Cookie. The episode was quite funny and received positive reviews from most critics. With just a few more episodes left this season, fans can expect absolute mayhem in the coming few weeks as the show inches closer to its conclusion.

More details about Reservation Dogs plot and cast

Reservation Dogs focuses on the chaotic lives of a group of teenagers looking to move to California from Oklahoma. They rob and steal to make enough money, but the journey ahead isn't as easy as they'd thought. Rotten Tomatoes describes the show as:

''Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences -- and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.''

The series features actors like D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor, among many more, portraying significant roles.

Don't forget to watch Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 8 on Hulu on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.