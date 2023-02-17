ReTold Recycling on Shark Tank: How it works? Process and more explored about the business

Shark Tank season 14 is returning with another episode this week. One of the products set to appear in the upcoming segment is ReTold Recycling, Alan Yeoh and Amelia Trumble’s clothing and fabric recycling service.

The service has previously been featured on Shoutout LA, Shondaland, Fat Mascara, Bustle, California Apparel News, Hunker, and Medium.



All about ReTold Recycling ahead of its appearance in Shark Tank season 14

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 is ReTold Recycling, founded by Alan Yeo and Amelia Trumble. The business came into being since Amelia would often be frustrated by not having an easy way to get rid of unwanted and old clothes in a sustainable manner.

The website states:

"By thinking about minimizing landfill, buying quality garments that will last years, choosing sustainable brands when you shop, up-cycling fashion and prioritizing recycling of all household items! All one yellow and green bag at a time."

All consumers have to do is collect all the textiles that they’d like to get rid of and sign up for a subscription or order a bag. Once their bags arrive, they can fill them with whatever clothes they want to get rid of and drop them off at a post box, mail room, and more.

Each bag has a pre-paid label, so consumers don’t have to wait in line. From there, the ReTold Recycling team will sift through and sort out the clothes and send them to thrift stores, donation centers, recyclers, resellers, and upcyclers.

The website said:

"We’re proud to say nothing will go from your Retold bag to landfill."

Consumers can purchase the bags on their website, retoldrecycling.com. The Shark Tank business offers a Closet clean-out 10-pack that contains 10 bags, is pre-labeled, comes with prepaid postage, can hold up to 5 lbs., and costs $129.50.

The annual subscription includes six bags spread out over the course of a year, three at the start and one each quarter. Customers can receive up to $15 in rebates each quarter and subscribe for $94. The three-pack contains three bags for $41.50 while the quarterly subscription contains six bags with chargeable shipments. It costs $24.74 per quarter and $99 per year. The solo bag costs $14.50.

In an interview with Medium, Amelia, who is one of the three co-founders of the upcoming Shark Tank business, said that the service is a convenient and sustainable “mail-in” service to recycle unwanted textiles and fabrics by diverting waste from landfills.

The Shark Tank company wants to build a community of “like-minded” customers who share the same mantra and vision. Amelia further spoke of how she landed on Retold Recycling and said that she worked with her co-founders while at MAC, and they often spoke about a long-term change that would make a positive change for the planet.

They are now set to appear on Shark Tank season 14 episode 14, which is set to air on Friday, February 17, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

