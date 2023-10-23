“REVENGE MARRIAGE IS CRAZY”: Blueface speaking out on his mom after proposing his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis sparks wild reactions online 

American rapper Blueface sparked wild reactions online after he slammed his mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, following a surprise proposal to his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis. On October 22, 24-year-old Alexis took to her Instagram stories to share several videos of her surprise engagement to the Bleed It rapper.

The video shows the Los Angeles rapper getting down on one knee and proposing to Jaidyn, who's the mother of his two kids. When Blue placed a huge diamond ring on her ring finger, Jaidyn can be seen in complete shock and burst into tears.

Meanwhile, their friends, who also accompanied them, rejoiced as Blueface and Jaidyn announced their engagement. Blue is heard in another footage claiming that he placed a 30-carat diamond ring on her finger. The rapper appeared to have proposed to Jaidyn during a football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

However, soon after their personal milestone, Blueface took to his X handle to slam his mother and compare her to Alexis.

Screenshot of Blueface's X post slamming his mother Karlissa and comparing her to Jaidyn Alexis.

He further went on to call Karlissa a "w***e" and hailed Alexis for being a "real b***h" for having one baby daddy. The Los Angeles-based rapper's comments shocked several netizens online, as one of them said:

Internet users react to Blueface's remarks on his mother, Karlissa

After Blueface's disrespectful remarks about his mother and comparison to Jaidyn Alexis went viral, Internet users were shocked. Several users slammed the rapper for publicly passing hateful remarks about Karlissa. Others suggested that the rapper only proposed to Jaidyn Alexis because he wanted to piss his mother and Chrisean Rock off.

As per media outlet Distractify, Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis first crossed paths in high school and have been together on-and-off since then. The duo broke up in 2020 when the rapper started becoming famous. They also share two kids together - Javaughn and daughter Journey Portner.

Blue and Jaidyn are also business partners with their new record company MILF Music, which allegedly boasts an artist roster comprised entirely of women with children. Jaidyn, the label's flagship artist, released her most recent song, Barbie, earlier this month.