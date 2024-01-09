Rhett & Link Good Mythical Morning Live Tour 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Rhett & Link Good Morning Live Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 28, 2024, to June 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be in support of their talk show, Good Mythical Morning, which is hosted on their official YouTube channel.

The duo announced their new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Los Angeles, California, and Philadelphia, among other cities, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 8, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on January 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. As per Variety, the first presale will be for the duo's official Mythical Society fan club members, which can be accessed by registering for the fan club on their official website. This will be followed by local venue presales on January 11, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

General tickets will be available starting January 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets are priced at an average of $45 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue.

Rhett & Link Good Mythical Morning Live Tour 2024

Rhett & Link elaborated on the upcoming tour in an exclusive statement to Variety on January 8, 2024. They said,

“We’ve been hosting ‘Good Mythical Morning’ for 12 years now, but it’s always been in 2D. We’ve been in 3D the whole time, but the audience has had to watch us and the Mythical Crew on a 2D screen. So we thought, why not bring our 3D selves to multiple 3D cities with big 3D audiences?”

The duo continued:

“To be clear, Good Mythical Tour is an awesome, first-of-its-kind, live show version of ‘Good Mythical Morning,’ not a 3D movie. That may have been confusing.”

The full list of tour dates and venues for the Rhett & Link Good Mythical Morning Live Tour 2024 is given below:

May 28, 2024 ­- Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

May 30, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

May 31, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre

June 1, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Auditorium Theatre

June 2, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Palace Theatre

June 6, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

June 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

June 8, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at DAR Constitution Hall

June 9, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Academy of Music

More about Rhett & Link and their career

Rhett & Link started posting videos on YouTube in 2006. Their career officially took off with the talk show Good Mythical Morning, which first premiered on January 9, 2012.

Subsequently, a new show titled The Mythical Show ran until July 11, 2013, for a total of twelve episodes, before the original show was brought back on, with the fourth season introducing an after-show titled Good Mythical More.

Rhett & Link have since established a spin-off show titled Mythical Kitchen, which first premiered on June 8, 2019. The show, run by Josh Scherer, Nicole Enayati (née Hendizadeh), Trevor Evarts, Vianai "Vi" Austin, and Lily Cousins, focuses on all food-related content.

Aside from their work on YouTube, Rhett & Link co-authored the thriller novel The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek with Lance Rubin. The novel, based on the duo's own experiences in their hometown of Buies Creek, North Carolina, was number 13 on the New York Times Best Sellers list after its release.