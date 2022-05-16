RHOA: Shereé accused of not paying her assistant; Fans say they believe it claiming she get's defensive

RHOA returned for another action-packed episode on Sunday night. The episode spilled a lot of tea, with different accusations being thrown. But what would the Bravo reality TV series be without the drama? This week, we saw Drew and Sheree get into a heated argument about an accusation made by Drew's assistant, Anthony.

Sheree found herself in the middle of a rumor just three episodes into the season, when Drew's assistant claimed that Sheree had not paid him.

Fans commented on Twitter that Sheree became defensive whenever the matter of her not paying was brought up. They went on to say that they believed it because of her reaction. Fans took to social media to reveal their opinions on Sheree's accusations.

Fans share they believe the accusations charged toward Sheree on RHOA

😑 @normalgirlvibes I think it’s true sheree doesn’t pay she always gets defensive #RHOA I think it’s true sheree doesn’t pay she always gets defensive #RHOA

Yasmine ❤️ @yas_realitea Sheree is getting defensive because the assistant told the truth. But I absolutely believe Sheree lied to her friend about what was said about Ralph. You can see in Sheree’s face that she was caught. #RHOA Sheree is getting defensive because the assistant told the truth. But I absolutely believe Sheree lied to her friend about what was said about Ralph. You can see in Sheree’s face that she was caught. #RHOA

Jackie Ash ♥ @SassyMsAshley Why is Sheree being so defensive. Did Drew talk about the shared assistant with malice? #rhoa Why is Sheree being so defensive. Did Drew talk about the shared assistant with malice? #rhoa

LaTosha J @_LaToshaJ Look, there is no reason to put gas on a spark if it isn't true. Sheree either did or didn't pay. Her rep says otherwise #RHOA Look, there is no reason to put gas on a spark if it isn't true. Sheree either did or didn't pay. Her rep says otherwise #RHOA https://t.co/cMa1HHpW5c

Jade @green_grayyy One thing about Sheree is she don’t like to pay people. #RHOA One thing about Sheree is she don’t like to pay people. #RHOA

Nearsighted Fury 👓 @spoiELLEd



Her ‘sources’ are also bogus. Someone’s ex-assistant who got fired because they stole or didn’t do their job isn’t reliable. Sheree needs more people, because the streets have been saying she doesn’t pay her bills for at least a decade.Her ‘sources’ are also bogus. Someone’s ex-assistant who got fired because they stole or didn’t do their job isn’t reliable. #RHOA Sheree needs more people, because the streets have been saying she doesn’t pay her bills for at least a decade. Her ‘sources’ are also bogus. Someone’s ex-assistant who got fired because they stole or didn’t do their job isn’t reliable. #RHOA

What happened when RHOA star Sheree was accused of not paying her assistant?

Drew and Sheree's assistant said that Sheree is not paying him, but that's not how Sheree got to hear the rumor. During a workout session, Marlo opened up and told Sheree,

"Guess what Kandi told me, that you and Drew have the same assistant and you don't pay him."

Shocked by the accusation, Sheree questioned why Kandi had not come to her first. Later in the episode, Drew went shopping with her assistant to find out more about his accusations. He said,

"Let me say this, I love Shereé deeply. That's one of my good, good girlfriends, but I had to cut off all business ties with her. We all know, and it's no shade, but she don't like to pay."

Drew, during her confessional, added that she had heard the same from multiple people. But that was the last we had heard about the rumor. During Kenya's daughter's birthday party, Drew brought it up again.

The RHOA star revealed that Anthony told her that he was her assistant, but had to cut ties with her because he didn't pay her. She added that she wasn't sure about his accusation, because she didn't know Sheree.

Sheree was quick to clap back at Drew. She said,

"If you don't know for sure then why are you spreading it? Did you not tell Kandi? And then Kandi told Marlo. Can you please tell me what you're talking about?"

She continued to add that Anthony was never her assistant, so there is no reason for her to pay him. Drew shared that her assistant told her he was putting some emails together for Sheree's clothing line, She by Sheree, but the reality TV star didn't want to pay him.

Despite the countless rumors spread by Anthony, Drew revealed that he was on probation. The assistant allegedly also spread a rumor about Drew's husband's sexuality, which she said she didn't believe.

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8:00 PM ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

