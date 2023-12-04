RHOBH: Denise Richards slammed by Erika Jayne over awkward behavior in recent episode 

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) know that dinner parties on the Bravo show always pack a punch and often turn out differently than expected. As the 13th season of RHOBH moves towards its seventh episode, the glamorous housewives are once again seen indulging in standing confrontations drawn from the hatred that has developed between them over the past season.

In the sneak peek of episode 7, the RHOBH makers at Bravo brought the housewives together at Kyle Richards' house for an unusual dinner party. The party had weed as its chief headliner, coupled with exquisite food prepared by a private chef, as well as some alcohol thrown into the mix.

The casual atmosphere at the dinner table quickly escalated into a heated confrontation between Erika Jayne and Denise Richards, as the latter was criticized for her behavior. Erika shaded Denise by saying that she was "on another level."

What happened during Kyle Richards' dinner party on RHOBH season 13?

The dinner party itself was unusual as it featured THC-infused food on the menu. Host Kyle invited all of the fellow housewives to the dinner table. The show's producers split the dinner party into two episodes on RHOBH season 13. Denise made her anticipated comeback to the Bravo show on November 29 as the first part of the dinner party aired.

Her behavior at this point wasn't too out of the ordinary, as she didn't do much other than reject the food that was prepared with THC. In the sneak peek of the second part, Denise can be seen acting out. She first asked the chef whether he was single or married. Following this, she questioned Erika about what had caused the "different dynamic" between them.

"You treated me a certain way after I met you, I mean, I could say this about me and you, you and I, the first time I met you, you were so sweet and so lovely. … I’m asking what did I do to you?" Denise said.

Erika, on her part, was clearly at a loss and confused about where this was coming from. She remarked that she wasn't particularly clear on the issues Denise hinted at and had no personal conflict with her. Denise didn't stop there, however, and she apologized for her changed voice owing to the cold she was suffering from.

Meanwhile, the other housewives couldn't help reacting to Denise's supposedly 'high' behavior. Garcelle Beauvais remarked:

"Denise is slurring her words a bit, maybe she had a drink before she came because she was nervous."

Dorit Kemsley commented:

"I don’t know what Denise was partaking in, but I want some right now."

How many episodes are left in RHOBH season 13

RHOBH season 13 has aired six episodes to date. The seventh episode, titled Dazed and Accused, is expected to hit television screens on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Judging by the previous season, the latest installment of RHOBH is expected to have 24 episodes in total.

Fans of the show can tune in to Bravo TV to watch the episode. Alternatively, the episodes will also be available on Peacock the following day.