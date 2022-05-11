RHONJ Reunion: Fans applaud Jackie Goldschneider for opening up about her recovery from an eating disorder 

RHONJ returned with part two of its reunion on Tuesday night. To say it was dramatic would be an understatement. Viewers witnessed incoherent screaming, confrontations, and bold claims throughout the hour-long episode. But there was one emotional moment where fans' hearts broke.

Amid the chaotic episode, attention shifted to Jackie Goldschneider, who opened up about her struggle with eating disorders. Fans who watched the reality TV star break down about her battle and applauded her for being brave enough to speak out and help others.

Jackie's story breaks my heart. Eating disorders are no joke & I know how far it can go when you have no escape. No outlet. I'm proud of @JGSchneid for being brave enough to use her platform to speak out & help others. #RHONJReunion

During the RHONJ reunion, Jackie revealed that she is recovering well and eating regular food. She also said that she used to give herself only two meals that she would eat in public. She would divide those two meals into four if she were out in public more.

Jackie also shared that when her friends asked if she had eaten, she would lie and say that she had eaten her food before they could meet.

Here's what fans have to say about Jackie's brave journey to recovery on RHONJ

Taking to Twitter, fans praised Jackie for pushing through her issues and recovering from them. They also applauded her for using her platform to speak out and help others battling eating disorders.

I feel Jackie on what she's saying. Good for her for pushing through her food issues. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

I commend Jackie for opening up about her eating disorder and sharing that, because I know that's going to help a lot of people and let them know they're not alone in it. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Kudos to Jackie for taking baby steps with her eating disorder. One day at a time. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

I feel for Jackie. You gotta give her a lot of credit to talk about her eating disorder. I get she's on a reality show, but that is not something that is easy to talk about let alone on tv #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

God Bless Jackie with her eating disorder and the progress. May she continue to make more and more strides #RHONJreunion

Apart from Jackie's emotional moment, Tuesday night's reunion episode featured an intense fight between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga. Joe almost quit the show and stormed out. Host Andy Cohen came to Joe's defense and snapped at Teresa for disrespecting her brother.

Jackie had also opened up to her husband earlier in the season, stating that her eating disorder is relapsing again. The RHONJ star broke down during a conversation with her husband, sharing that she is scared of food and gaining weight but is hungry all the time. Jackie also shared how she was thinking about starting therapy to help her recover.

The host also urged her to go ahead and make amends with him. She eventually did apologize to Joe. Viewers also witnessed Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin argue about her husband's affair, revealed by Margaret earlier when the series premiered. Dolores Catania also opened up about her new relationship.

With all the drama that unfolded this week on RHONJ, the series will return next Tuesday for Part three of the reunion.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Tuesday at 8/7 c only on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

