RHOSLC Episode 21 preview: A huge fight to break out at Lisa Barlow’s party

The second season of RHOSLC has completed 20 episodes, and none of them lacked drama. As the show reaches Episode 21, another fight is set to break out.

The upcoming episode will feature all the housewives at Lisa Barlow’s 80s themed party. Instead of enjoying the event, Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby will be seen locking horns. It will reach such an extent that Nguyen will be seen yelling and throwing an object toward Cosby at the party.

The tension between these two started during the ladies’ Zion trip. In Episode 19, Cosby bluntly told Nguyen that she was not comfortable sharing her personal life with her as they were not friends. This conversation continued at the dinner table, leading to all the ladies verbally attacking Cosby. This situation resulted in the housewife’s exit from the show.

What to expect from Episode 21?

RHOSLC Episode 21 is titled "Why Can't We Be Friends." A preview clip of the episode featured Meredith Marks and Barlow having a conversation, but nothing fruitful seemed to come of it. The duo has been friends for over ten years, but their fight in the previous episodes indicates that their friendship is in trouble.

From Jen Shah downsizing to Heather Gay organizing an event for her father, the new episode will have a lot of entertainment to offer.

The official synopsis of RHOSLC Episode 21 reads:

“Heather holds a Celebration of Life for her father, while Jen downsizes to pay for her legal fees; Lisa throws an over-the-top 80's themed party, relationships are tested when Jennie attacks Mary for being dismissive, and Meredith confronts Lisa.”

When will RHOSLC’s new episode air?

Bravo will take a one-week break. Thus, a new episode will not be aired next Sunday. RHOSLC Episode 21 will now premiere on February 20 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for other streaming services like Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

After Episode 21, the reality show will air three reunion episodes before Season 2 ends. According to reports, Cosby and Nguyen had left the show. However, speculation was rife that they might appear in the reunion episodes.

Fans can expect Shah to talk about her arrest in the finale of RHOSLC, along with Marks and Barlow sharing their sides of their fight.

