Rapper Rich the Kid was arrested on December 11 in Miami Beach after he was accused of trespassing on a property labeled by the police in "do not cross" tape. The 31-year-old rapper was then taken into custody during a police investigation at 17th Street and Collins Avenue.

The police had cordoned an area off the block with the "do not cross" tape after bomb threats at the SLS Hotel in South Beach, where the rapper was also allegedly staying.

Expand Tweet

When the rapper got to the area, he approached a stationed officer and informed them that he needed to get to his hotel. When the officer told him that he would be arrested upon crossing the tape, Dimitri Roger or Rich the Kid reportedly stated:

"I'll bond out in 20 minutes."

He then walked to the southeast corner of 17th Street and Collins Avenue and crossed the tape after walking away from the officers who told him not to. Rich the Kid then approached the building's rear, where he was confronted by the security staff, who informed him that the property was closed and nobody was allowed instead.

The rapper then allegedly said, "Stop me," hopped over the fence onto the property, and entered a building going through an active K9 sweep. According to the police, the rapper went to the driveway and hung around, where he was taken into custody.

Rich the Kid has a net worth of $10 million

The recently arrested rapper is known as one of the richest celebrity rappers, with a net worth of $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, and record producer from New York.

He was born in Queens, New York, in July 1992 and is known for releasing several mixtapes such as Been About the Benjamins, Feels Good to Be Rich, Rich Than Famous, Flexin on Purpose, Dabbin' Fever, Trap Talk, and Keep Flexin.

After gaining recognition through his mixtapes in the 2010s, Rich the Kid rose to fame when he collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on New Freezer in 2017. The song's official music video has over 35 million views on YouTube alone. New Freezer charted on the Billboard Hot 100, establishing him as a solo artist.

Expand Tweet

In 2016, the rapper launched his own label, Rich Forever Music, and signed Famous Dex as the first artist. He then went on to sign a deal with Interscope Records in 2017.

His record sales play a substantial role in his net worth. His debut studio album, The World is Yours, earned platinum status. This album steadily increased his net worth, with its hit singles, New Freezer, and Plug Walk, raking in millions of streams on various platforms, further increasing his income.

Record sales, concerts, and tours also significantly add to his income. The rapper has delivered energetic performances on tours across the U.S. and beyond.

Being a popular figure in the Hip Hop industry, Rich's brand endorsements and business ventures have also added to his wealth. He is known to have signed endorsement deals with Adidas and MCM. He entered the fashion industry as a model and brand ambassador with Wilhelmina Models in 2018.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Forbes, Rich the Kid said that entering the modeling industry will help him be "closer to brands, and also will help me with getting out there more."

The rapper has now been charged with resisting arrest without violence as well as trespassing after being given a warning, as per CBS.