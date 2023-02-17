Adidas x Kobe Bryant's Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has always honored one of the greatest basketball players, Kobe Bryant, with proper sneakers. Now, to honor his legendary LA Lakers career, the Three Stripes label is reviving the "Lakers Home" sneaker colorway over his Crazy 1 signature sneaker model.

The Crazy 1 sneaker model is one of the most timeless and fashion-forward designs by the duo and was revived in 2022 after its initial release in 2013. Kobe Bryant's Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" was previously launched via Asphalt Gold in November 2022.

The Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" sneaker is slated to be re-released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on February 18, 2023, at a retail price of $150.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Kobe Bryant's Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" sneakers, which are a nod to Kobe's career with the NBA team LA Lakers.

The upcoming Adidas x Kobe Bryant's Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" sneakers are a nod to Kobe's career with the NBA team LA Lakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Three Stripes label is bringing back another classic makeover of Kobe Bryant's Adidas Crazy 1 sneaker. The German label gave the Crazy 1 sneaker model a small resurgence in 2022 by releasing the shoe makeovers "Sunshine" and "Metallic Silver" colorways and has now announced another classic colorway, the "Lakers Home."

The Crazy 1 sneaker model was initially named "The Kobe" and was designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen. The silhouette was famously inspired by the Audi TT Roadster sports car.

The specific "Lakers Home" colorway was originally spotted on the feet of Bryant during the 2002 NBA Finals and retailed to the public for the first time in 2006. The official site introduces the sneaker,

"These shoes from adidas Basketball pair a retro design with modern features so you can show out every time you step on the hardwood. A herringbone pattern on the rubber outsole supports strong cuts and bold moves through elevated traction. The Torsion System underfoot keeps the ride stable for all four quarters."

The shoes come in a bulky upper construct and feature a crisp "Coud White" upper, which can be seen dominated by the toe boxes, mesh tongues, and side panels. The white hue contrasts with LA Laker's team colors of royal hues with gold and purple accents throughout the shoe.

The Collegiate "Court Purple" hues are accented upon branding details, including the Adidas Logos embroidered on the tongues. More purple is added to the mid-foot shank and toe-tip molds. Lastly, a flair has been added to the sneakers with the "Bold Gold" hue accented upon the interior liners, piping, heel counters, and tread.

The side panels feature the traditional white-hued Three Stripes branding. The sneaker's upper comes constructed out of synthetic material with a mesh collar and features a Torsion system for explosive movements. The injected EVA midsoles add comfort.

The upper of Kobe Bryant's Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" sneakers are made out of 25% recycled materials. Kobe Bryant's Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" are set to debut during the All-Star Weekend on February 18, 2023, for a retail price of $150. The pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes