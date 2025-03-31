Richard Chamberlain net worth: Fortune explored as The Thorn Birds, Land of the Lost star dies aged 90

The Thorn Birds star Richard Chamberlain, 90, unexpectedly passed away on March 29, 2025. The news was revealed by the actor’s publicist, Harlan Boll, while speaking to the BBC, revealing that he suffered a stroke at his Hawaii-based residence.

Ad

In a statement shared with People magazine, the Land of the Lost star’s partner Martin Rabbett expressed his grief by saying:

“He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Ad

Richard Chamberlain – whose fortune is estimated to be almost $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth – also released some songs, such as Love Me Tender. In addition, Rabbett requested everyone to donate to the popular organization, Hawaii Humane Society, and the news outlet NPR.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from his work on films and TV shows, the Twilight of Honor star also made headlines after he came out as gay in his biography, Shattered Love, as per BBC. In an interview with Fox News around three years ago, Richard opened up on why he decided to keep his s*xual identity a secret, saying that he had a fear that his career might be impacted because of the same.

Ad

Richard Chamberlain said that he was being careful since the newspapers and magazines had a suspicion when they started questioning him about his personal life. He further stated that he wanted to be a “working actor” most of the time and added:

“It was inhibiting. But I got used to it that it was just habitual to be sort of careful and on guard in certain situations. Yes, I would’ve been a happier person to be out and free and all that. But I already had so much to be happy about.”

Ad

Richard Chamberlain’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Waimanalo, Hawaii native accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for being featured in many successful projects. His acting was the main source of income and he owned a luxurious house in Kihei, purchasing it for $3.5 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

The property was eventually sold for $13.8 million in 2011, despite Richard Chamberlain originally listing it at $19 million. Facilities of the house include multiple bedrooms, a spa, a library, a screening room, and more.

Ad

According to Richard’s biography on his self-titled website, his family members included a brother named Bill, and he decided to establish himself in the acting industry after attending Pomona College. He even served in the US Army as a sergeant for around 16 months following his graduation.

Ad

He was famous as the co-founder of a theatre group called Company of Angels and eventually started his career by making a special appearance on Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

Chamberlain continued working on other TV shows until he was cast as Dr. James Kildare in the medical drama series, Dr. Kildare. He portrayed lead roles in other shows like Centennial, Island Son, and Brothers & Sisters. Richard also made guest appearances on projects like Gunsmoke and Riverboat.

Ad

In addition, Richard Chamberlain was seen in multiple films, including Petulia, The Three Musketeers, The Last Wave, Julius Caesar, The Pavilion, and Strength and Honour. As a solo artist, he released multiple songs like All I Have to Do Is Dream, I Will Love You, and True Love.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback