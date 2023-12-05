Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9 will air this Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 11:00 pm ET on Adult Swim. Despite the absence of Rick Sanchez in the latest episode, it was great to see Morty being a great help to Ice-T in his battle to save his Albetraian folks from the terror of Numericons.

The episode shed light on Ice-T’s past, revealing how maths had been a great factor in him becoming a successful rapper. However, this revelation is fictional and was included solely for comic relief, highlighting how Mr. Goldenfold served as an inspiration for Ice-T and had significant importance in his life.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Rick and Morty series.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9 release date and time for all selective timezones

King Magma-T, as seen in Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9 will be released on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 8 pm PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the ninth episode for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 8 pm Central Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 10 pm Eastern Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 11 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, December 11, 2023 4 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, December 11, 2023 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, December 11, 2023 5 am Australian Eastern Time Saturday, December 11, 2023 2:30 pm Eastern European Time Saturday, December 11, 2023 6 am Alaska Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 7 pm Mountain Time Sunday, December 10, 2023 9 pm

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9 will be first aired on Adult Swim. The programming block also has a cable-free option on Hulu+Live TV for viewers on the move. Subscribers of HBO Max and Netflix globally will be relieved to find the latest episodes of Rick and Morty on the platforms for fans worldwide a few minutes after it airs on Adult Swim.

How many episodes are left in Rick and Morty season 7

As announced prior to the release of Rick and Morty season 7, the installment comprises ten episodes that will run from October 15 to December 17, 2023. Each episode will be released weekly, every Sunday on Adult Swim. With the release of episode 8, Rick and Morty season 7 has only two episodes remaining before the season.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8: A brief recap

Episode 8 kicked off from where it left in the end credits of season 2’s “Get Schwifty.” After receiving a unique amulet called the “I of Harmony” from his dying father, which was meant to fulfill some prophecy, Ice-T headed out to Earth to seek help from Mr. Goldenfold.

As the amulet had a complicated mathematical formula engraved on it, Ice-T deemed Goldenfold to be the only person who could solve it. Although Goldenfold was unwilling, he agreed to help Ice-T on one condition: to submit his homework, which he had never done when he was his student.

The leader of Numbericon, Lord Dread Nought, was utterly furious with his daughter, Sinistar-7, for letting Ice-T escape. However, she eventually managed to catch up with him and the others on a distant planet called E-10.

As Goldenfold solved the puzzle, Ice-T and the others came to the conclusion that the answers lay on planet E-10, which was the very planet of Alphabetrians and Numericon’s origin. Ice-T and Sinistar-7 decided to pause their enmity for a while until they figured out where they actually were.

Ice-Cube, as seen in Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 (Image via Adult Swim)

Elsewhere on the planet, Goldenfold explained that Ice-T didn’t give any credit to maths for his success, which made him repugnant against him. The duo eventually managed to locate the place where the amulet could be placed, but unfortunately, Dread Nought arrived and interrupted the process.

Surprisingly, Dread Nought was eventually killed by one of his own Numbericons, 8, who gained the power of the amulet and became Infinity. Later, he headed to the Alphabetrian’s planet and started wreaking upon it. Both factions joined hands to revolt against Infinity. Ice-T received a major upgrade from his father’s ghost and evolved into Magma-T.

Infinity was eventually eliminated, and later, Magma-T and Sinistar-7 became the King and the Queen. In the end credits, Ice Cube from Geometron had an audience with the duo about an impending war.

Where to expect from Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9 (Speculative)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9 is titled Mort: Ragnarick, which will be seeing an exciting collaboration between the show and PlayStation. As seen in the trailer, the eponymous characters will be venturing off to the nine realms pretending to be Kratos and Atreus from the game God of War.

Since the title is similar to Ragnarok, Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9 might encounter the animated version of Thor and the other pertinent characters from the latest video game.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rick and Morty season 7 episode 9.