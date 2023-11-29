Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 will show this Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 11:00 pm ET on Adult Swim. The upcoming episode is titled Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie, which was first teased in the fifth episode’s end credits of season 2 titled “Get Schwifty.” The episode saw an entity called Cromulan from the Signus Five Expanse, which eventually disappeared after Rick and Mort performed their “Hit Song.”

The episode featured a whole new character named Ice-T, inspired by the real-life rapper of the same stage name. Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 will be continuing the war between Numbericons and Alphabetrians, which will be seeing the return of Ice-T in a vengeful comeback.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Rick and Morty series.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 release date and time for all selective timezones

Sticking to its schedule, Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 will be released on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 8 pm PT. Here are the release dates and times for the eighth episode across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 8 pm Central Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 10 pm Eastern Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 11 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, December 4, 2023 4 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, December 4, 2023 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, December 4, 2023 5 am Australian Eastern Time Saturday, December 4, 2023 2:30 pm Eastern European Time Saturday, December 4, 2023 6 am Alaska Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 7 pm Mountain Time Sunday, December 3, 2023 9 pm

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 will air on Adult Swim. For viewers opting for a cable-free option, they can totally rely on Hulu+Live TV. Netflix and HBO Max will also be releasing the latest episodes of Rick and Morty on their platforms for fans worldwide a few minutes after it airs on Adult Swim.

How many episodes are left in Rick and Morty season 7

As announced prior to the release of Rick and Morty season 7, the installment comprises ten episodes that will run from October 15 to December 17, 2023. Each episode will be released weekly, every Sunday on Adult Swim. With the release of episode 7, Rick and Morty season 7 has only three episodes remaining before finishing.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7: A brief recap

After helping Rick finish all his chores, Summer demanded the Attribute Slider as payment and increased her physical attributes. Although this made her muscular, her intelligence, charisma, and dexterity were subsequently reduced. At the Frolfy party (a combination of frisbee and golf), Morty wanted the device for himself, but Summer was unwilling.

A fight broke out between the siblings, and they inadvertently fell into the swimming pool. After Summer got out of the pool, she noticed that Morty fused with her body like a Kuato (a parody of the Kuato from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Total Recall).

Summer sought help from Rick, but as the latter didn’t want to do it for free, he asked his granddaughter to help him again by finishing his chores. Frustrated, Summer headed to a club where humans with Kuatos like her gathered for partying.

The event was organized by a man named Kenneth, who later kidnapped Summer and surgically removed Morty from her to sell him to the highest bidder at an auction. After reuniting with Rick, who was looking for his grandkids after discovering that they were kidnapped, Summer used her psychic link to locate Morty’s location.

After getting to the location and finding Morty, Rick and Summer discovered that Kenneth’s Kuato had its own Kuato, and it went on for a while. After getting rid of Kenneth’s Kuato, Rick took his unique spider-like machine and gave it to Morty, who deemed it to be cool. After returning, Morty played the Frolf game in his Kuato form, and Summer gained a new friend.

What to expect from Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8 (Speculative)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8, “Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie,” will be seeing the return of Ice-T. As he has reclaimed his rightful place among the Alphabetrians, he will be fighting for his brethren by going against the Numbericons. Since Ice-T saved Earth by helping Rick and Morty, the duo will eventually join his cause, driven by a sense of obligation to repay the debt they owe.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rick and Morty season 7 episode 8.