Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 will air on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 11:00 pm ET on Adult Swim.

In the new season, the series has followed a pattern of more standalone installments till episode 4. However, with episode 5, titled “Unmortricken,” the show took a significant advancement in the narrative by continuing the major canon event involving Prime Rick and Evil Morty.

It has been a relief for fans of the Rick and Morty-verse that the original Rick Sanchez got to enact his revenge on the Prime Rick. However, the episode also saddened everyone by killing off Slow Mobius, who fell victim to Prime Rick while finishing up with his Omega Weapon.

With one of the major antagonists meeting his ultimate fate, the anticipation of what comes next in Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Rick and Morty series.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 release date and time for all selective time zones

As stated above, Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 pm PT. Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for the episode for all regions with the respective time zones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, November 19, 8 pm

Central Time: Sunday, November 19, 10 pm

Eastern Time: Sunday, November 19, 11 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: Sunday, November 19, 4 am

Central European Time: Sunday, November 19, 5 am

Australian Eastern Time: Sunday, November 19, 2:30 pm

Eastern European Time: Sunday, November 19, 6 am

Alaska Time: Sunday, November 19, 7 pm

Mountain Time: Sunday, November 19, 9 pm

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 will first be dropped on Adult Swim. Fans on the go who would prefer a cable-free option can rely on Hulu+Live TV.

HBO Max and Netflix, the two renowned online streaming services, will also be releasing the latest episodes of the series on their platform for the global audience a few minutes after it airs on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 4: A brief recap

Rick and Morty season 7, “Unmorticken,” kicked off with a brief flashback showcasing the origin of Evil Morty, who went across several realities to hunt down all the Ricks, eventually gaining control over the Citadel and leaving Rick’s multiverse.

Evil Morty finally decided to live peacefully in his own crafted paradise in an odd new dimension, which eventually began collapsing as the original Rick resumed building the Central Finite Curve to imprison decoy Ricks. With his paradise crumbling, Evil Morty paid a surprise visit to Rick and tried to knock sense into him.

Evil Morty helped Rick by fixing the scanner ray for probability stasis, which trapped the targeted decoy. After the impatient Morty killed the decoy, Rick, he transformed into a black portal fluid that trapped all of them in a prison where other Ricks, who were also on the hunt for Rick Prime, ended up trapped.

After appearing on large screens surrounding the prison, Rick Prime unveiled that he killed all the Diane in the multiverse and initiated an elimination game where the winning Rick would get the only remaining Diane. The two Mortys and the original Rick collaborated to win the ordeal, albeit at the cost of the death of other Ricks in prison.

As the final boss, Rick and the Mortys had to deal with the giant robot of Diane, whom they eventually beat and escaped the prison. To showcase the might of the Omega Weapon, Rick Prime deleted Slow Mobius from multiple realities, causing Rick to go berserk.

Evil Morty successfully constrained Rick Prime and stole certain schematics for himself. He later locked Rick Prime with the original Rick. Prime bludgeoned Morty to death and returned home with his Morty and parted ways with the Evil Morty. As days passed by, Rick started processing the events that transpired.

Elsewhere, the wife of Slow Mobius, concerned for her husband, decided to look for him. However, she ended up living with someone else rather than continuing her search.

Where to expect from Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 (Speculative)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 is titled "Rickfending Your Mort." The recently dropped preview teaser glances at the upcoming events tease that the iconic duo will yet again venture into the cosmos to cash out Morty’s voucher collection.

Given it would be a hassle to make a stop at every corner, Rick is shown to call one of his buddies to arrange an audit. Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 will be another standalone episode that will primarily focus on their new adventures, distinct from the main canon events.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6.