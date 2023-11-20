Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 will air this Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 11:00 pm ET on Adult Swim. The latest installment of the series has eventually set the stage for a new antagonist, who is expected to fill the void left by Rick Prime. Churry, the “functionally immortal” churro, brought to life by Rick as a buddy for Morty, has suddenly turned against his friend.

Given the shocking end credits of the previous installment, the upcoming events are likely to focus on Churry, who has somehow managed to return to Earth and has threatened him with nothing but writing “SOON” on his school locker. With this, fans can anticipate that Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 will also explore how Churry survived on the barren planet and made it to Earth.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Rick and Morty series.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 release date and time for all selective timezones

Churry, as seen in Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6 (Image via Adult Swim)

As stated above, Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 8 pm PT. Below are the release dates and timings for the episode across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, November 26, 8 pm

Central Time: Sunday, November 26, 10 pm

Eastern Time: Sunday, November 26, 11 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, November 27, 4 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 27, 9:30

Central European Time: Monday, November 27, 5 am

Australian Eastern Time: Monday, November 27, 2:30 pm

Eastern European Time: Monday, November 27, 6 am

Alaska Time: Sunday, November 26, 7 pm

Mountain Time: Sunday, November 26, 9 pm

Where to watch Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 will be released first on Adult Swim. Viewers opting for a cable-free option can rely on Hulu+Live TV, offering a plethora of shows and movies on the go. Streaming giants like Netflix and HBO Max will be releasing episode 7 and beyond on their platforms for the global audience a few minutes after it airs on Adult Swim.

How many episodes will there be in Rick and Morty season 7

Rick and Morty season 7 will be running for ten episodes from October 15 to December 17, 2023, with each episode released weekly every Sunday on Adult Swim, sticking faithfully to its original schedule. With the release of Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 on November 26, the series will be left with three episodes to conclude season 7.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 6: A brief recap

Rick and Morty captured by Observers (Image via Adult Swim)

After Rick declined to go on a new adventure, Morty decided to use his punch cards, tokens using which he could force the former to go on a quest with him. However, Rick announced that he would no longer accept the punch cards anymore. After bickering with Morty for a while, Rick brought a celestial rock-like entity called the “Observer,” a race of cosmic all-seeing species, whom Rick referred to as the “universal police body cam.”

Rick tagged in his new buddy to audit Morty’s punch cards. However, the Observer deviated from its objective and showcased embarrassing clips featuring Rick, Morty, and the entire family. Inadvertently, the Observer got killed by Rick and Morty. Soon, the duo faced trial for murder in the Observer’s world.

Churry leaves a message for Morty (Image via Adult Swim)

After the judge called Rick and Morty evil, the latter tried to explain that they both had made more friends than enemies. However, soon, one of the Observers proved Morty’s claims as false after showcasing a clip from the past where Rick brought a Churro to life for Morty’s sake, and the latter named it Churry.

However, Morty eventually got bored of his new friend and abandoned it on a distant barren planet, as Rick couldn't turn back Churry into a regular churro. In a demonstration that the Observers were hypocrites, Rick revealed clips depicting their own behavior, illustrating that they were no different themselves when it came to being evil.

After a fight broke down between the Observers, Rick and Morty made an escape and returned home. The following day at school, Morty discovered a churro in his locker with the message “SOON,” written in brown sugar. He interpreted this as a sign of Churry’s return, anticipating revenge for being abandoned.

Where to expect from Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 (Speculative)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 is titled "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer." Although the next episode will likely explore more about Churry and how he made it back to planet Earth, given the latest promo teaser, it will also primarily focus on Summer and the new gadget called the Attribute Slider that she received from Rick.

As Summer, like a typical American teenager, often wishes to be popular, it is reasonable to anticipate that she would engage in activities aimed at impressing those she admires. Although it is yet to be confirmed, the latest new gadget by Rick is likely inspired by Doraemon’s Good Points Choice Board, a unique tool that helped Nobita increase or decrease his looks, power, and intelligence.

Similar to Daraemon’s gadget, Rick’s Attribute Slider functions in a way that if one of the three qualities is increased, the other two will partially decrease.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7.