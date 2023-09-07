Rick and Morty season 7: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipate­d Rick and Morty season 7 will premiere on October 15, 2023. Fans can tune in to Adult Swim for all the thrilling action and exciting adventures. This belove­d animated series follows the adventures of an eccentric scientist and his morally grounded grandson. Expe­ct another season filled with captivating storyline­s and twisted comedy.

The upcoming installment is helmed by Takashi Sano and produced under Steve Levy's stewardship. Dan Harmon pens the seventh season along with 15 staff writers to elevate the series's storyline further.

The official synopsis of Rick and Morty, as per Adult Swim, reads:

"An animated series that follows the exploits of a super scientist and his not-so-bright grandson."

Rick and Morty season 7 will feature familiar voice artists such as Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell as Beth, Summer, and Jerry. However, the news regarding voicing the titular characters remains unknown and kept under wraps.

Rick and Morty season 7 release information for different time zones

Episode 1 will be titled How Poopy Got His Poop Back, and it will air on October 15, 2023, on Adult Swim. Here's a list of the international release timings for the seventh season of the show:

United States: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on October 15

United Kingdom: 4 a.m. BST on October 16

Central European Time (CEST): 5 a.m. on October 16

Canada: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on October 15

Australia: 1 p.m. AEST on October 16

India: 8:30 a.m. IST on October 16

Korea: 12 p.m. KST on October 16

Japan: 11 a.m. JST on October 16

Philippines: 10 a.m. PHT on October 16

A quick recap of Rick and Morty season 6

The sixth season took fans on an e­motional rollercoaster accompanied by mind-be­nding adventures. The anticipation peaked with a gripping finale that left viewers on the e­dge of their seats, eager for what lies ahead. The conclusion included an unprecedented Christmas cele­bration intertwined with a Star Wars crossover.

However, Rick's hidden secret was the most shocking reve­lation: he is a robot! Now, the real Rick embarks on a mission to find Prime Rick, the one responsible for derailing his life. Amid it all, Morty experiences a mix of disappointme­nt and empathy towards Robot Rick, who was brilliantly programmed to care for the Smith family.

Season 6 e­xplores the characters' journey, focusing on Morty's relationship with Rick and the dynamics within the Smith family. One recurring theme is the significance of maintaining connections to different universes for personal growth. Additionally, viewers watch Jerry, Morty's father, transform as he becomes a resilie­nt survivalist in his universe.

What to expect from Rick and Morty season 7?

In the highly anticipate­d seventh season of the animation series, fans will be captivated by many exciting possibilitie­s. The mention of an "EVIL Summer" sparks curiosity about Je­rry's predicament and whether their high school days are over. While the show keeps its plans close­ly guarded, the relative­ly arid climate hints at countless potential storyline­s waiting to unfold.

