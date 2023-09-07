Rick and Morty season 7: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated Rick and Morty season 7 will premiere on October 15, 2023. Fans can tune in to Adult Swim for all the thrilling action and exciting adventures. This beloved animated series follows the adventures of an eccentric scientist and his morally grounded grandson. Expect another season filled with captivating storylines and twisted comedy.
The upcoming installment is helmed by Takashi Sano and produced under Steve Levy's stewardship. Dan Harmon pens the seventh season along with 15 staff writers to elevate the series's storyline further.
The official synopsis of Rick and Morty, as per Adult Swim, reads:
"An animated series that follows the exploits of a super scientist and his not-so-bright grandson."
Rick and Morty season 7 will feature familiar voice artists such as Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell as Beth, Summer, and Jerry. However, the news regarding voicing the titular characters remains unknown and kept under wraps.
Rick and Morty season 7 release information for different time zones
Episode 1 will be titled How Poopy Got His Poop Back, and it will air on October 15, 2023, on Adult Swim. Here's a list of the international release timings for the seventh season of the show:
- United States: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on October 15
- United Kingdom: 4 a.m. BST on October 16
- Central European Time (CEST): 5 a.m. on October 16
- Canada: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on October 15
- Australia: 1 p.m. AEST on October 16
- India: 8:30 a.m. IST on October 16
- Korea: 12 p.m. KST on October 16
- Japan: 11 a.m. JST on October 16
- Philippines: 10 a.m. PHT on October 16
A quick recap of Rick and Morty season 6
The sixth season took fans on an emotional rollercoaster accompanied by mind-bending adventures. The anticipation peaked with a gripping finale that left viewers on the edge of their seats, eager for what lies ahead. The conclusion included an unprecedented Christmas celebration intertwined with a Star Wars crossover.
However, Rick's hidden secret was the most shocking revelation: he is a robot! Now, the real Rick embarks on a mission to find Prime Rick, the one responsible for derailing his life. Amid it all, Morty experiences a mix of disappointment and empathy towards Robot Rick, who was brilliantly programmed to care for the Smith family.
Season 6 explores the characters' journey, focusing on Morty's relationship with Rick and the dynamics within the Smith family. One recurring theme is the significance of maintaining connections to different universes for personal growth. Additionally, viewers watch Jerry, Morty's father, transform as he becomes a resilient survivalist in his universe.
What to expect from Rick and Morty season 7?
In the highly anticipated seventh season of the animation series, fans will be captivated by many exciting possibilities. The mention of an "EVIL Summer" sparks curiosity about Jerry's predicament and whether their high school days are over. While the show keeps its plans closely guarded, the relatively arid climate hints at countless potential storylines waiting to unfold.
The adventure comedy imbued sitcom Rick and Morty season 7 will premiere on October 15, 2023, on Adult Swim.
Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!