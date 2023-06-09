Rick and Morty: The Anime- Expected release date, cast, plot, and more

Rick and Morty: The Anime series, whose release date has yet to be announced, is set to premiere on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. Following a successful screening of its five short films, fans are excited about the arrival of Rick and Morty: The Anime.

This excitement has caused both new and veteran fans to seek out the Rick and Morty: The Anime episodes as well as the Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon original Rick and Morty. Fortunately, there are a number of well-known streaming platforms where fans may discover the highly regarded series.

The adventures of the Smith family, specifically those of Morty Smith and Summer Smith, as well as those of their grandpa, or the mad scientist Rick Sanchez, are the focus of the Rick and Morty television series. However, whenever Rick and Morty embark on a journey, there is almost always a mishap.

The fall of 2023 will likely see the release of Rick and Morty: The Anime

Expected release date, where to watch

-Tom and Jerry in Snowman’s Land Coming this fall on Adult Swim Canada, Cartoon Network Canada and Treehouse.AS:-Rick and Morty: The Anime -The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon HeartCN:-Tiny Toons Looniversity-Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake-Tom and Jerry in Snowman’s Land https://t.co/TM52jcF0ia

On March 29, 2020, an unexpected six-minute short film of Rick and Morty: The Anime named Samurai & Shogun debuted on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. This was shown when Rick and Morty's fourth season was on break. The next day, the short video was released on Adult Swim's YouTube account. This was followed for a brief period of time, and a total of five eisodes were released on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block from March 2020 to November 2021.

As a consequence of the great response to the previous short films, Adult Swim commissioned a 10-episode Rick and Morty: The Anime series in May 2022; however, no official dates for the release were given. However, HBO Max (now Max) revealed the anime's first image in April 2023, indicating that it would premiere in 2023, but no dates were provided at that time either. But according to current reports, the program will debut in the fall of this year.

This comes after Adult Swim itself disclosed that its Canadian office collaborated with Corus Entertainment to promote the company's upcoming programming. Additionally, Rick and Morty: The Anime was included in a press release from Corus Entertainment that described the important projects that will debut in the fall of 2023–2024 on its specialty portfolio and streaming services.

Unfortunately, other than that, there is no information available on its release in other countries. However, given that the anime will make its premiere in Canada in the fall of 2023, other countries will likely see it at the same time. As the anime makes its premiere, viewers may watch it on HBO Max, Adult Swim, and its own YouTube channel, as well as Corus Entertainment in select areas.

Cast and Official Staff

Rick and Morty: The Anime - Expected release date, cast, plot, and more (Image via Sola Entertainment, Telecom Animation Film)

The primary cast members of the upcoming Rick and Morty: The Anime are Yohei Tadano as Rick Sanchez, Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith, Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith, and Jun Irie as Beth Smith. While Keisuke has worked on Gundam Reconguista in G, Yohei is recognized for Chushin in Naruto: Shippuden and Kudo in Great Pretender.

Manabu and Akiha are well recognized for their roles as Hayaseura in ID: INVADED and Izumi Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden. Lastly, Jun is well-known for the role of Nann in Overman King Gainer.

Among the series' other guest stars are:

Manabu Muraji as AI Driver and Hologram Transvestite

Yuki Minami as Hologram Girl

Hinata Tadokoro as Future Being

Daiki Kobayashi as Future Being

Hodaka Mieno as Future Being

Nanami Yamashita as Future Being

Kazuya Saji as Future Being

The anime will be directed by Takashi Sano, renowned for Lupin III, Psycho-Pass, and The Ancient Magus' Bride, and executive produced by Maki Terashima-Furuta, known for Castlevania, Love Hina, among other things. In addition, Koji Iijima, who is best known for Shaman King and Initial D: Third Stage, will produce the anime series.

The plot of Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime - Expected release date, cast, plot, and more (Image via Sola Entertainment, Telecom Animation Film)

The animated television series of the same name, created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, is the inspiration for Rick and Morty: The Anime. The anime series will center on the Smith family, which also features the mad scientist and samurai named Rick Sanchez, as well as his grandchildren, Morty Smith and Summer Smith, who will be featured in the series as they embark on adventures.

But Rick's daughter Beth and her husband, Jerry Smith, who are Morty and Summer's parents, disapprove of their antics. Moreover, every time Rick and his grandchildren embark on an excursion, there is usually some sort of mishap, which adds to the enjoyment and greatness of the show.

Not only that, but Rick and his grandkids will go to multiple universes for different adventures, and numerous versions of the characters—including the bespectacled mass killer President Morty Smith—will be featured throughout the show's multiverse. These various personalities exist in several worlds, and each reality has a different personality.

Stay tuned for more Rick and Morty: The Anime and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

