Rick and Morty anime is getting canceled already ahead of its release

With HBO Max planning to change its name to Max in May 2023, executives from the streaming service also revealed the first image of Rick and Morty: The Anime. While the release date for the same is yet to be revealed, it was announced that the anime is set to premiere in 2023.

Rick and Morty revolves around the adventures of the Smith household, where scientist Rick Sanchez goes out on space adventures with his family, mostly his grandson Morty Smith. These adventures usually put their entire family in danger as their actions tend to have widespread effects.

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime set to premiere in 2023

Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming this year to Max and #StreamOnMax Same faces, different places.Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming this year to Max and @adultswim Same faces, different places. Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming this year to Max and @adultswim. #StreamOnMax https://t.co/GLs6mgH4lB

During the hiatus of the animated series' fourth season, Rick and Morty anime shorts were aired unannounced on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block in 2020.

Following a positive reception after all five short episodes were released in 2022, Adult Swim ordered a 10-episode anime series of Rick and Morty: The Anime, which was to be directed by Takashi Sano and produced by Sola Entertainment and Telecom Animation.

Morty Smith as seen in the anime short (Image via Sola Entertainment, Telecom Animation Film)

Now, nearly a year after the announcement, HBO Max has finally revealed the first image of the anime. While the release date or window for the same hasn't been revealed yet, the anime will premiere in 2023. The anime's main plot will resemble that of the animated series where Rick Sanchez takes his grandchildren Morty and Summer on unbelievable expeditions.

Fans are already disappointed in Rick and Morty: The Anime

While the anime shorts might have received some positive response, it seems like fans of the series weren't thrilled by the announcement. Fans did not seem interested in the anime, as several people claimed that no one asked for the anime to be created. One Twitter user even said that the anime's name, Rick and Morty: The Anime was odd enough to give them a migraine.

DOOM @ADifferentDom @hbomax @adultswim How did you make it look even worse than the original show @hbomax @adultswim How did you make it look even worse than the original show

HfHow @hfh94 @hbomax @adultswim This is some of the worst key art I have ever seen. @hbomax @adultswim This is some of the worst key art I have ever seen.

Often when people compare anime with animated series from the US, the point of comparison always comes down to the animation, as to how US animated series almost always look terrible compared to anime. The same opinion was shared about the series, as fans found the art of the anime to be worse than the original.

palindrome @OttoPippenger @hbomax @adultswim God, what an awful set of decisions from what was already the worst streaming service by far. I think I’m gonna cancel and ask my family to do so as well after succession concludes. @hbomax @adultswim God, what an awful set of decisions from what was already the worst streaming service by far. I think I’m gonna cancel and ask my family to do so as well after succession concludes.

Mateusz Bartnicki @HelIkite @hbomax @adultswim You will do actually everything BUT fund new animations 🤡 God bless this mess @hbomax @adultswim You will do actually everything BUT fund new animations 🤡 God bless this mess 😑

The streaming platform HBO Max and its executives were heavily criticized as they had already made several decisions that were not up to fans' liking. In addition, they canceled several shows throughout the year only to greenlit an anime that, as per fans, no one asked for.

One fan reacts to the absence of Justin Roiland from the anime (Screenshot via Twitter)

Blueyclops @BadgercIops @hbomax @adultswim At least it won't have Justin in it since the whole anime will have Japanese VAs and English subtitles! @hbomax @adultswim At least it won't have Justin in it since the whole anime will have Japanese VAs and English subtitles!

The one thing fans were happy about was the absence of creator and voice actor Justin Roiland from the production of the anime. He was fired from the show after he was charged with a domestic felony.

Given that the anime is set to feature Japanese voice actors, fans can at least hope to witness some varied voice acting. It could also help set a different tone around the franchise. While Rick and Morty: The Anime has failed to win over fans through its animation, the producers can hope that the voice actors could garner some support.

