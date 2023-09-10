Ride with Norman Reedus season 6: Release date, air time, and plot

On September 10, a brand-new season of Ride with Norman Reedus will debut on AMC and AMC+. In the series, Reedus will ride a bike alongside an actor, comedian, or musician.

The show can also be watched through YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and Roku. Further, according to AMC's description of this season, it includes:

“The sixth season of Ride with Norman Reedus will debut on Sunday, September 10th at 10/9c on AMC and AMC+ directly following the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which also stars Reedus. Join the beloved Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast as he embarks on epic road trips around the world with some very special guests.”

“Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion — a fellow actor, musician, or friend — exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road. Guests this season include Keanu Reeves, Adri Law, Josh Holloway, and Johnny Knoxville.”

What to expect from Ride with Norman Reedus season 6

The trailer for the show's sixth season came out on July 24, 2023, and it features Norman Reedus taking an adventurous journey with one of the entertainment industry's most famous names. Among the beautiful places Reedus visited in the Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 trailer were Iceland, Morocco, and Japan.

The previous seasons featured stars like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Steven Yeun, Peter Fonda, Dave Chappelle, Josh Brolin, and Dylan McDermott.

During season 6, Reedus will explore the place, its culture, and the adventures that will ensue, and several guests are expected to appear, including Keanu Reeves, Adri Law, Josh Holloway, and Johnny Knoxville. With the premiere of season 6, the show will release its first episode, The Utah Desert With Keanu Reeves, which contains the following synopsis:

“Norman Reedus and actor Keanu Reeves journey through the otherworldly landscapes of the Utah desert; from the Bonneville Salt Flats to Canyonlands Natural Park to a motorcycle bash in the canyons of Moab, it's one epic adventure.”

Following this, the show's new episode will be released every week. Geoff O'Brien, Elizabeth Ashe, Anneka Jones, Norman Reedus, Banks Tarver, and Ken Druckerman are the producers of this season.

Release date and time for Ride with Norman Reedus season 6

The upcoming season of Ride with Norman Reedus will be filled with adventure, exotic locations, and Hollywood stars trying new things.

You can watch season 6 at the following time and date:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2 a.m., Monday, September 11

Eastern Time (ET): 10 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Central Time (CT): 9 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Mountain Time (MT): 8 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Pacific Time (PT): 7 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Alaska Time (AKT): 6 p.m., Sunday, September 10

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 4 p.m., Sunday, September 10

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 3 a.m., Monday, September 11

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12 p.m., Monday, September 11

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7.30 am, Monday, September 11

Korean Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 11 a.m., Monday, September 11

