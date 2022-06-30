"Right person went home": Fans echoed judges' decision of sending Alejandro home in MasterChef Season 12

Fox's MasterChef Season 12 returned for another episode on Wednesday night. This week, the contestants battled it out in their first team challenge of the season. At the end of the challenge, Alejandro was eliminated after making a wrong decision. Viewers who witnessed the contestant make a mess claimed he deserved to go home.

Titled Back to Win: Feeding the US Coast Guard, the chefs had to prepare lunch for more than 100 US coast guards. Episode 6 of MasterChef showcased the red team captain, Alejandro, in an unexpected mess. Judge Gordon Ramsay spotted the chef putting a plate of steaks that fell on the grass back on the grill. When questioned, he lethargically told Gordon that the heat would kill the bacteria.

Appalled by his response, the MasterChef judge fired Alejandro as the captain of the red team. Unfortunately, luck wasn't in favor of Alejandro as his team lost, and without much discussion, the judges decided his time in the MasterChef kitchen had ended.

Fans say Alejandro's mess charted his elimination in MasterChef episode 6, season 12

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed Alejandro deserved to go home after his messy decision. Some also added they predicted he would be the one getting eliminated after he decided to serve steaks that fell on the ground to the US coast guards.

Wilmer @W1lmerSarmiento The truth is that Alejandro should've never been back. If you saw his season, he was constantly in the bottom 3 for weeks & somehow skated through to the semis. He came back with the same dog and pony show & the judges have no one to blame but themselves for it #MasterChef The truth is that Alejandro should've never been back. If you saw his season, he was constantly in the bottom 3 for weeks & somehow skated through to the semis. He came back with the same dog and pony show & the judges have no one to blame but themselves for it #MasterChef https://t.co/CM3UPW1bHi

𝑚𝑠𝑙𝑎𝑦𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑎 ♏️ @laylissa Bye bye Alejandro no more dirty steak cooking for you 🧐🤨 #MasterChef Bye bye Alejandro no more dirty steak cooking for you 🧐🤨 #MasterChef

lєαh @flutzafana They’re not even going to have a pressure test? Just an immediate boot for Alejandro #masterchef They’re not even going to have a pressure test? Just an immediate boot for Alejandro #masterchef

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 #MasterChef Yeah there wasn't anyone worse than Alejandro, he definitely deserved to go home after that. Yeah there wasn't anyone worse than Alejandro, he definitely deserved to go home after that. 😬 #MasterChef

More details on what happened this week in MasterChef episode 6, season 12

At the start of the team challenge, the red team chose Alejandro to be their captain. They decided to serve the coast guards a New York strip with sautéed mushrooms, roasted potatoes, charred broccolini, and citrus chimichurri. While the contestant had to manage his team, he decided to grill the steak instead and denied help from his team.

Shanika, a member of the red team, shared,

"It seems that Alejandro wants to be the leader and the cook, but he should be in the everything right now. But Alejandro just refuses to leave his station. It's like a dog with a bone. Like, 'It's mine, it's mine'."

The judges were equally worried about Alejandro and his work. They shared that he was trying, but they were concerned about him. Things didn't get better for the MasterChef contestant, especially after Gordon spotted him grilling a plate of steaks that fell on the ground.

Gordon Ramsay questioned Alejandro, asking him,

"You figured picking up a steak from the floor and putting them on the grill was gonna kill the bacteria, and put their lives at risk?"

Taken aback, Gordon called the remaining team members and revealed what had happened. The contestants were shocked to hear about Alejandro's mishap and shared that it was food safety 101 and decided to trash those 6 pieces of steak that fell on the ground.

He also told the team to choose a new captain, and Michael took over. At the end of the challenge, the red team lost. The blue team received 71 votes, and the red team received only 30. After a quick deliberation, the judges decided that Alejandro's mistake was too bad to be overlooked and eliminated him.

MasterChef Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

