Rihanna Super Bowl merch: Where to buy, price, products, and all you need to know

Rihanna, in anticipation of her half-time debut at the Super Bowl, announced a new collaboration with Mitchell & Ness, a prominent American sports clothing company, to release a capsule collection. The announcement of the capsule collection was followed by the announcement of a Fenty Beauty Limited edition collection.

The singer announced the collection by modeling the designs on the brand's official Instagram.

The new collection is an inclusive one, curated by Rihanna

As she spoke about the Savage X brand in an interview with Elle, the Umbrella singer said that she wanted to include every woman in the collection. She added that she wanted:

"Every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this s**t. We own this. This is our land because really it is."

RihannaDaily.com @RihannaDaily #SAVAGExFENTY “Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character and style — for you, not for someone else.” — @rihanna “Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character and style — for you, not for someone else.” — @rihanna #SAVAGExFENTY https://t.co/3vXY1cU4fy

This inclusive idea continues to be embodied in the Game Day essentials collection. This includes products of all sizes and ranges, a full list of which, with prices, is given below:

Unisex FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Black Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt - $44.99

Unisex FENTY for Mitchell & Ness White Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt - $44.99

Unisex FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Black Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt - $59.99

Unisex FENTY for Mitchell & Ness White Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt - $59.99

Unisex FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Black Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie - $119.99

Unisex FENTY for Mitchell & Ness White Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie - $119.99

Unisex Rihanna Savage x FENTY Black Game Day LVII Fleece Pullover Hoodie - $112.99

Unisex FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Black Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket - $119.99

Unisex FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Black Super Bowl LVII Jersey Pullover Hoodie - $134.99

Unisex Rihanna Savage x FENTY Black Game Day LVII Fleece Jogger Pants - $99.99

Women's Rihanna Savage x FENTY Brown Game Day LVII Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey - $69.99

Unisex Rihanna Savage x FENTY Black Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - $39.99

Unisex Rihanna Savage x FENTY White Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - $39.99

Unisex Rihanna Savage x FENTY Blue Game Day LVII Snapback Adjustable Hat - $39.99

Unisex Rihanna Savage x FENTY Pink Game Day LVII Cuffed Knit Hat - $32.99

Unisex Rihanna Savage x FENTY Black Game Day LVII Cuffed Knit Hat-$32.99

Unisex Rihanna Savage x FENTY White Game Day LVII Bandana - $24.99

Men's Rihanna Savage x FENTY Black Game Day LVII Boxers- $32.99

Men's Rihanna Savage x FENTY White Game Day LVII Boxers - $32.99

Women's Rihanna Savage x FENTY Brown Game Day LVII Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey - 64.99

Women's Rihanna Savage x FENTY Brown Game Day LVII Plus Size Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey - $64.99

Women's Rihanna Savage x FENTY Blue Game Day LVII Tube Top - $49.99

WinCraft Super Bowl LVII x Rihanna Two-Sided Foam Hand - $39.99

Meanwhile, the Fenty Beauty Game Day products and prices are as follows:

Showstopp'r kit - $76.00

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer - $20.00

Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain with Charm Hot Choco Lit - $12.00

Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain with Charm Fenty Glow - $12.00

Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain with Charm Confetti - $12.00

Showstopp'r Football Sponge - $16.00

Fenty Beauty+ Fenty Skin E Gift Cards - $20.00

The singer confirmed her performance at the February Super Bowl halftime show, much to the joy of fans. Fans couldn't see the singer perform at the 2019 halftime show as she had turned it down in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The latter is a civil rights activist and quarterback, who protested against racial injustice and police brutality in 2019.

The halftime performance at the Super Bowl also marks a musical comeback for the singer after her hiatus. The Diamonds singer had been on a break to focus on her Savage brand and the birth of her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

A brief overview of the Savage X Fenty Brand

SavagexFenty was founded as a joint venture between the singer and the online, membership-based fashion retailer Tech Fashion Group. At its launch, SavagexFenty was the group's fourth sub-division, initially featuring four capsule collections. These consisted primarily of lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories, which sold out within a month of the launch.

The subdivision started life for the most part as an online-only shop, aside from the pop-up shop in Brooklyn, which remained open for the first and second days of the brand's launch. The debut collection was followed by a sleepwear collection dedicated to benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation non-profit organization, also founded by the singer.

The singer recently announced that the Fenty brand will open its own retail stores, with planned locations including Philadelphia, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Houston, and Los Angeles, with future locations planned.

