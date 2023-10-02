Ring of Fire Eclipse 2023 path: How to see, list of places and all you need to know about the October 14 event

Americans will be witnessing the Ring of Fire, which is the annual solar eclipse, on October 14, 2023. Reuters explained that the eclipse can be seen in the path covering the areas around the U.S., Mexico, Central America, and South America.

Business Insider reported that the Ring of Fire is termed as the annular solar eclipse because the moon will appear in a distant path of the orbit. This will result in a smaller appearance of the moon and it won't entirely cover the sun.

The previous eclipse was spotted back on May 20, 2012. The new moon this time will be covering 91% of the sun as seen from the path of annularity.

Expand Tweet

Space.com says that the ring might appear less circular and remain for a few seconds in selected areas. A portion of the edge of the moon is also supposed to block the sun in some places.

The next solar eclipse will be seen next year on October 2. The ring would appear in the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile, and southern Argentina at the time.

Where to see the Ring of Fire and what are the precautions for the observers?

The Ring of Fire will be seen on October 14 in several places in Central America, North America, and South America. The ring will be spotted in the path of annularity which would expand through several areas.

Expand Tweet

The areas included under the path of annularity are California, northeast Nevada, central Utah, northeast Arizona, southwest Colorado, central New Mexico and southern Texas. The path will eventually expand to the Gulf of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil.

The time and duration of the ring's appearance will be different in all the areas. Observers can travel to places like Dolores, Colorado, and Santa Fe for a better experience.

Expand Tweet

Observers are advised to use solar eclipse glasses while watching the ring. Solar filters must be put in the lenses of cameras, telescopes, and binoculars if anyone is using them. The project manager of the AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force Rick Feinberg also advised the same and said:

"You must not look at the sun without protection, because it is dangerously bright. There will be no time this October when anybody can look directly at the sun without eye protection."

According to Business Insider, observers can also use pin-hole projection with their hands to see the eclipse. People can also make a projector by using a card stock and aluminum foil.

Observers have been additionally advised to keep themselves hydrated. Space.com stated that there will be a high temperature at the central path through the U.S. Southwest which might lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The outlet said that anyone willing to watch the Ring of Fire should go to an eclipse-observing site or an organized viewing event.