Harvest Moon 2023: Where to see, time, spiritual significance, and all about the September Full Moon 

If you are a fan of full moon nights, then there is good news for you, as the Harvest Moon is going to light up the sky on September 29, 2023. This year, people witnessed three supermoons, and the upcoming one, which is better known as Harvest Moon, is going to be the fourth and the last one of 2023.

This supermoon will mark the end of summer and signal the beginning of the fall season. Further, as per Elite Daily, it is believed that when the Harvest Moon appears in the sky, it is an indication of the time period when days and nights are of equal length.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that, as per popular belief, this supermoon is called the Harvest Moon because farmers followed it to track how much time they had left before the fall arrived so that they stopped harvesting on time. Thus, they gave this name to the Earth's natural satellite.

Where can you see the Harvest Moon and what are the timings?

This year, the Harvest Moon will take place on Friday, September 29, 2023, and will be there on Saturday, September 30, 2023, as well. It will be visible from several places, and the timings from New York, New Delhi, and London are as follows:

Friday, September 29, 2023:

New York: The sunset will take place around 6:43 pm EDT, and the moonrise will be at 7:01 pm EDT. The full appearance of Earth's natural satellite will occur at 4:59 am EDT.

New Delhi: The moonrise will take place at 6:17 pm IST on September 29, 2023, in New Delhi, India.

London: The sunset will take place around 6:45 pm BST, and the moonrise will be at 6:56 pm BST. The full appearance of Earth's natural satellite will occur at 9:59 am BST.

Spiritual significance of this year's final supermoon: Here's what you need to know

As per Elite Daily, this occurrence apparently has special spiritual significance as the sun is going to shift to planet Venus, which is ruled by Libra. This, in turn, is going to make socializing and connecting with people a new priority for many.

It is also believed that this special occurrence motivates people towards their goals and makes them harvest the things that they desire. Other than being the fourth supermoon, this special event will also see other planets like Jupiter, Mercury, and Saturn join the final supermoon.

This year, the first supermoon appeared on July 4, and it was called the Full Buck, followed by the Full Sturgeon on August 1, and then the third one, which appeared on August 30, 2023. Now, the final one is going to appear this week on September 29.