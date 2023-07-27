"RIP to the guy who sold his house": Memes erupt as Travis Scott Egypt Pyramids concert is officially cancelled 

After a lot of back and forth, Travis Scott's Egypt concert has now officially been cancelled. Live Nation Middle East revealed the disappointing news to fans on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Officials said the cancellation was due to "complex production issues."

Scott's representatives denied commenting on the matter yesterday. However, on July 27, Scott himself took to his Twitter handle to clarify that the concert will happen, but at a later date.

TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXX Egypt at the pyramids will happen

But due to demand and detail logistics

They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll

Scott was in high spirits when he announced the concert was in the works last month. In light of that, fans are now reacting to the news of the recent cancellation with hilarious memes and tweets.

Some of the tweets, like the one mentioned below, are tied to recent news of a Scott fan reportedly selling his house to watch the rapper live, only for the show to be cancelled.

walter @walterhu65 @Kurrco rip to the guy who sold his house

The possible reason behind Travis Scott's Egypt concert cancellation

On July 26, 2023, it was officially announced that the Travis Scott Egypt Pyramids concert has been cancelled. A subsequent statement put out by Live Nation shed light on the reason behind the cancellation:

“Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

The event producers apologized for the inconvenience and informed fans that refunds will be issued for ticket holders at their point of purchase.

As per Variety, the real reason behind the cancellation could be that the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate revoked the previously-issued permit because Travis Scott's concert “goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR pic.twitter.com/tOriKF5IfH According to reports, the Egyptian Musicians' Syndicate announced they will not allow #TravisScott to put on his “UTOPIA” concert at the Giza Pyramids and cited their reasoning as they don’t allow performances that “undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Syndicate reportedly announced that they made the decision after analyzing Travis' previous concerts and subsequent social media "opinions and feedback." They explained that their reports contained:

"Authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by [Travis] during his performance.”

These actions were deemed to be in defiance of Egypt's "authentic societal values and traditions."

At the time, however, Live Nation Middle East denied any changes to Travis' concert.

Live Nation Middle East @LiveNationME PSA



There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.



We can't wait to celebrate 'Utopia' with you in Egypt - Live Nation & @Ticketsmarche @trvisXX PSAThere have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false.We can't wait to celebrate 'Utopia' with you in Egypt - Live Nation & @Ticketsmarche @trvisXX

Fans react to the Egypt Concert cancellation

The news of the concert's cancellation came as a shock to a lot of Travis' fans, especially to devoted followers who had already bought tickets to travel to Egypt.

In this regard, one particular piece of news went viral on the internet. As per multiple sources, one fan reportedly sold his house so he could afford to travel to Egypt for Scott's show.

Pop Base @PopBase Fan allegedly sold his house to travel to Egypt for Travis Scott’s performance at the Pyramids of Giza, only for the event to be cancelled two days before. pic.twitter.com/jD3bfKUZ6u " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/jD3bfKUZ6u

After this news surfaced online, some netizens mocked the situation, whereas others hoped that the information was false.

Zach Collins @zcoll_11 @Kurrco We need updates on the guy who sold his house

𝓗🇻 @HearingVisuals @Kurrco I pray that kid didn’t actually sell his house to attend this smh

Many others also expressed their disappointment with the cancelation and wondered about the plight of those who had already bought flight tickets to go watch the show:

Jasper @Jasp3r_0 @Kurrco imagine buying plane tickets just for this

Charlie💥🎯 @Charlie_4PF @Kurrco Nah people flew out for that as well...

athev @youtopiaaaaa @Kurrco No no No Nooo

J - R @jrrrrkm @Kurrco They constructed the pyramids on that very same plot of land…it’s 2023 and they couldn’t set up a concert venue

Travis Scott's Egypt concert was set to coincide with the release of his new album

Travis Scott was particularly ecstatic about his comeback concert and tweeted about it on July 10, 2023. According to Live Nation Middle East's price list range, the premium tickets started from $129, whereas for VIP tickets, the prices went up to about $210.

Scott also told fans that the concert would be livestreamed for the people who would not be physically present. The now-cancelled show would have coincided with Travis' long awaited Utopia album release on Friday.

Following news of the cancelation, Travis Scott reassured his followers that the concert will happen soon, adding that he has had prior experiences of this sort.

TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXX But in good news I had 4 more of these type of experiences in other places. COORDINATES SOON REACH

Scott also tweeted about his Utopia album release, seemingly hyping up the audience.

TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXX Can’t wait to ride with yallll on thursday at midnight nahhh for realllll make sure the speakers ready ya subbssss turnnttttt ahhhhhha s dbdbdbdbdbdbdbbddndnbdndbdbdbddb

The rapper is also set to release an accompanying movie, Circus Maximus, arriving in theaters this Thursday, July 27.